President of Brazil in London: Julian Assange’s detention is a disgrace

London. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has described the UK’s detention of journalist and founder of the whistleblowing platform, Julian Assange, as a “disgrace”.

“It is a disgrace that a journalist who denounces one state’s crimes against another is in prison, sentenced to die there, and we are doing nothing to free him,” he said at a press conference in London journalist. Lula attended King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. part.

The head of state of the South American country also called for a global press movement to defend Assange’s freedom, but also the freedom to denounce things. “It is absurd, we are fighting for the right to freedom of expression and the right to cry out, Assange is in prison and the press is not moving in defense of this journalist,” he said.

Lula reiterated that Washington is criminalizing the journalist for providing evidence to denounce the US government’s interventionist actions.

On Saturday, the WikiLeaks founder published a letter to Britain’s King Charles III, inviting him to visit Belmarsh maximum security prison, where he has been held since 2019 awaiting the completion of extradition proceedings to the US.

The US accuses Assange of releasing classified military documents and confidential diplomatic information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. For this he faces 175 years in prison in the USA.