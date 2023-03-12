When it comes to cinema, Colombians, although they have a variety of companies to choose the place to see a movie, It is not a secret that Cine Colombia is the most important company in this sector in the country. The great capacity of its theaters to accommodate crowds and the cinematographic offer make it the leading company in the sector.

On this occasion, Cine Colombia is in the news because its president, Munir Falah, through his social networks stated that a project was being built that was not an open secret, it is a movie theater or cultural center, in which Cine Colombia will provide its services independently.

It is important to remember that Cine Colombia is located in the vast majority of shopping centers in the country, so this proposal would already be detached from its traditional model.

“So that they appreciate the upcoming opening of a very special and unique complex of Cine Colombia for the first quarter of 2024. It will be the only one of its kind in the world,” was what Munir Falah, president of the organization, tweeted.