President of Colombia is pushing for changes in the climate and drug agenda in the USA

Washington. Colombian Ambassador to the US Luis Gilberto Murillo described the first meeting between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and US President Joe Biden in Washington as “fruitful”. designated. The face-to-face meeting concluded a four-day trip to the United States by Petro and his government and congressional delegation.

Petro received von Biden support for his proposal to swap debt for climate action. The Colombian President’s idea is for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cancel part of the foreign debt of the countries of the South so that they can finance environmental protection measures. Biden agreed to bring the proposal to the IMF. Implementation of the proposal would promote “a very important transformation of the world“, assured Petro.

Also, Petro’s idea of ​​connecting the countries of the Americas through a clean energy based power grid, found appeal to Biden. At the bilateral meeting said the US President also committed $500 million to protect the Amazon forest.

As a second concrete result of the meeting hob the Colombian head of government emphasized direct US financial support for agrarian reform in Colombia. This is one of the pillars of the progressive Colombian government’s drug policy. According to Petro, the US has understood that combating drug trafficking cannot consist of spraying coca plants and coca farmers with pesticides.

More important are the secret service investigations “against the entrepreneurship of the drug trade” and the disruption of drug exports, called “interdiction” in English or “interdiccion” in Spanish in the jargon of drug control.

At a meeting with the Colombian government delegation, no member of the US Congress reportedly spoke of the “spraying” of the coca fields, which for decades dominated US drug policy towards Colombia. Instead, the word “interdiction” was used very often reported the journalist Daniel Coronell.

In the common Explanation The presidents of the USA and Colombia say that reducing drug demand is part of the “holistic approach”. According to Petro were The US has not yet been able to solve the problem of drug use, which claims around 100,000 lives a year. Today there is also a dangerous development towards taking the drug fentanil.

Another topic of the bilateral meeting was Venezuela. The Petro government has been pushing for a dialogue between Nicolás Maduro’s government and Venezuelan opposition groups for months. Next week finds a summit between the two camps with international accompaniment took place in Bogotá.

Petro urged Biden to lift sanctions on Venezuela. The US President supports the meeting in Bogotá. However, while Petro saidThe US government wants to wait until the elections are over before reconsidering the unilateral coercive measures, depending on how the electoral process goes.

Petro and representatives of the Colombian government and Congress the roof likewise with a bipartisan commission of the US Congress. Among them were supporters of former US President Donald Trump and climate change deniers such as Republican Jim Risch, with whom Petro previously met in private met had.

Bob Mendez, Democrat and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was also present. The talks focused on drug policy, the Petro government’s “Total Peace” project, as well as climate change and Venezuela.

The Colombian President addressed the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Affairs in New York. There he emphasized that the only way out of the climate crisis is to phase out oil, coal and gas production.

During his trip to the US, Petro was joined by Ministers of Economy, Defense and Justice José Antonio Ocampo, Iván Velázquez and Néstor Osuna, the President’s Chief of Cabinet Laura Sanabria, and Speakers of the House and Senate David Racero and Roy Barreras , accompanied.