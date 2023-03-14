The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, reported today that he had discussed with the National Police and the Armed Forces the security problems currently facing the South American country, hit by an upturn in crime and crime.

“All necessary actions will be taken to prevent crimes such as kidnappings, robberies and extortion of citizens,” the ruler published on his Twitter account after a telematic meeting.

The meeting occurred a day after a couple was the victim of an “express kidnapping” in Quito, the capital of the country, by common criminals, creating social alarm after going viral on social networks.

The case was successfully resolved through the National Anti-kidnapping and Extortion Unit (Unase) and the Ecuadorian president himself reported that the couple was rescued and is in good health.

“Their kidnappers have been captured and are now under the orders of justice (…) We warned the mafias that our hands would not tremble in the fight for Ecuador,” Lasso tweeted.

Since February 15, the president has been leading a “crusade for security,” which involves mobilizing more law enforcement resources with operations against crime and organized crime.

Several Ecuadorian provinces have registered an increase in crimes against people and property, as well as greater criminal activity reflected in more violent deaths, attributed by the Government to groups related to drug trafficking.

Ecuador closed last year with a rate of 25 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in recent decades, according to official data from the National Police.

Meanwhile, the country closed last January with 66 percent more crimes compared to the same month in 2022.

On March 3, Lasso declared a state of emergency for 60 days due to the growing insecurity in recent months in the northern coastal province of Esmeraldas, on the border with Colombia.

The measure establishes a daily curfew in this region from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following day (local time).