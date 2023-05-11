President of Ecuador expresses joy for the signing of the FTA with China

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, has expressed his joy at the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between his country and China, the important trading partner of the South American nation.

“I must express the enormous joy I feel at having finalized this Free Trade Agreement between Ecuador and the People’s Republic of China,” Lasso said at an event in a hotel in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital, after the signing of the agreement.

In his opinion, “FTAs translate into well-being for citizens, they are engines of development and more income for thousands of families (…) The two countries win with the agreement.”

The president, who promoted the FTA during an official visit to China on the occasion of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, highlighted the “good work” of the Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries, Julio Prado, and his negotiating team to reach agreement.

The trade pact was signed on Wednesday night (local time) by Prado and the Chinese Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, in a protocol meeting that was held virtually between Quito and Beijing.

In this way, Ecuador became the fourth Latin American country to have an FTA with China, after Chile, Peru and Costa Rica.

However, for its entry into force, the approval and ratification by the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly (unicameral Congress) of Ecuador is necessary.

Lasso pointed out that the signing of the FTA is “good news for Ecuador”, since a market of more than 1,400 million Chinese consumers opens for the country.

“The growth of non-oil exports will be between 3,000 and 4,000 million dollars additional to what we already trade. Gradually, 99.6 percent of our exports will enter the Asian country with 0 percent tariffs,” he stressed.

“Now, we will be able to match conditions of competition with Latin American countries that already have a bilateral agreement with China,” he added.

Finally, he stressed that the relationship with China has been strengthened during his government, which began in May 2021, noting that an example of this was the support of the Asian country to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.