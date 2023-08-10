Home » President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso is dismayed by the murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio – EntornoInteligente
(Caracas, August 9, 2023).- The President of Ecuador Guillermo Lassominutes ago expressed “outrage and dismay” over the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Outraged and shocked by the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished.“, he wrote on Twitter.

The president pointed out that he convened the Security Cabinet tonight in Carondelet to address the heinous crime of the candidate. «I have asked the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint; the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar; the President of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela; already the other State authorities urgently attend this meeting to discuss this fact that has dismayed the country. Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them«.

