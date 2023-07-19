President of El Salvador Criticizes US Travel Alert, Questions Logic Behind Warning

US Travel Alert for El Salvador: Legislative President Reacts with Disagreement

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, has expressed his perplexity over the recent travel alert issued by the United States government to its citizens regarding El Salvador. The US State Department has cautioned American travelers to “reconsider” making trips to the Central American country due to a level 3 out of 4 security grade, citing concerns over the exception regime in place.

Castro questioned the rationale behind this warning, particularly at a time when El Salvador is witnessing an unprecedented improvement in its security environment. “I cannot understand that logic, that now that we are seeing a security environment never seen before in our country, they are sending these alerts,” expressed Castro. He further urged for a more serious consideration of the underlying issues rather than viewing them as mere political decisions made by individuals who are uninformed about the current situation in El Salvador.

The president of the Legislative Assembly also highlighted the security challenges within the United States itself and questioned the validity of their travel alert. According to Castro, the accusations made by the United States against El Salvador seemed baseless. While the US acknowledges the significant reduction in gang-related activity in the country, it warns about potential arbitrary arrests by Salvadoran authorities.

Castro reiterated that El Salvador has made tremendous strides in terms of security and refuted the claims made by the United States. He strongly argued that such accusations have no grounds and fail to recognize the remarkable progress achieved by the country in recent years.

Addressing the controversial warning, Castro suggested that the United States ambassador to El Salvador, William Duncan, should explain the reasons behind the travel alert. “We would have to ask the ambassador why they are giving that alert when we have a more secure country. The United States also has many issues of insecurity within their country,” Castro added.

The US travel alert for El Salvador has been an ongoing topic of discussion since October 2019, during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The alert was initially lowered to a level 2, advising travelers to exercise increased caution. This alert was reiterated in June 2021. However, on March 1, 2023, the State Department raised the alert level to 3, recommending travelers to reconsider their trips to the country. The US Embassy has clarified that these travel alerts are not new but have remained in effect.

As El Salvador continues its efforts to enhance security and combat crime, the disagreement between the Legislative Assembly president and the United States government underscores the differing perspectives on the country’s security situation. While El Salvador maintains its commitment to ensuring a safer environment for its citizens and visitors, further discussions and clarifications may be necessary to address the concerns raised by the US State Department.

