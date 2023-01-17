Home News President of Guatemala to Petro
President Alejandro Giammattei responded harshly to Gustavo Petro and pointed out that the Public Ministry’s investigation of the Colombian Defense Minister is not about “judicial persecution.”

Given the recent announcements by the Public Ministry of Guatemala in front of the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, when he served as head of the International Commission Against Impunity, the Government of Colombia called the ambassador in Guatemala, Victoria González Ariza, for consultations.

Petro also announced his support for Minister Velásquez and even said “We will defend him, he will continue to be our Minister and if Guatemala insists on imprisoning just men, well, we have nothing to do with Guatemala.”

“I am going to let President Petro continue making the mistake of a guerrilla, but that is not very political. I will not fall for the game. Differences between nations must be resolved through diplomatic channels to prevent conflicts from escalating later to places where it is already difficult to leave,” said Guatemalan President Giammattei in an interview with EFE in Madrid.

Similarly, in response to the Colombian government, Guatemala reported that it had also decided to call the country’s ambassador to Colombia, Reagan Vega, for consultation.

