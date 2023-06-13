President of Iran calls for replacing the dollar as currency for transactions

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisí, asked this Tuesday, on his second day of visit to Venezuela, to replace the dollar as the international currency to carry out transactions and exchanges of goods and products between countries.

“The third requirement and mechanism of the new international order is to replace the dollar with new currencies, the national currencies of the countries, to make changes in merchandise and products,” said Raisí, during an act with young people in Caracas, in which Nicolás Maduro also participated.

Likewise, he said that another requirement for this new international order is to strengthen the use of technologies and increase cooperation in the media and advertising to “be able to confront the media empire of the imperialist powers.”

The President of Iran on tour of Latin America

The president of Iran began his first tour of Latin America in Venezuela since he took office in August 2021. He will also visit Nicaragua and Cuba.

In addition to this meeting with young people and Maduro, the Persian leader visited an Iranian supermarket in Caracas and met with the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, a meeting of which no details were disclosed.

Iran has become one of the main allies of the so-called Bolivarian revolution in recent years, particularly since 2020, when there was a gasoline shortage in Venezuela and Caracas went to Tehran to buy fuel.

