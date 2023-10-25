Home » President of Mexico, López Obrador, is vaccinated against covid-19 and influenza during his conference – Diario La Huella
President of Mexico, López Obrador, is vaccinated against covid-19 and influenza during his conference

President of Mexico, López Obrador, is vaccinated against covid-19 and influenza during his conference

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, led an example of responsibility by getting vaccinated against covid-19 and influenza live during his morning conference. This action marked the beginning of the winter immunization campaign implemented by the Mexican Government, which aims to apply 54 million doses to reduce the risk of hospitalizations and deaths from these diseases in vulnerable people.

In a symbolic gesture, the president called on the population to get vaccinated, highlighting that he did not experience any discomfort when receiving the doses. A nurse administered the Cuban Abdala vaccine against Covid-19, underlining the effectiveness of the vaccines and calming any criticism that might arise.

In his words, López Obrador emphasized that all vaccines go through quality testing and that public health should not be used for political purposes, but rather it is an issue related to human rights, without ideological interference.

The winter campaign, which began on October 16, aims to apply 35.2 million doses against influenza and 19.4 million doses against covid-19. These actions are aimed at protecting the most vulnerable people and reducing the burden on the health system, reflecting the commitment of the Mexican Government in the fight against these diseases during the winter season.

