President of Nuevas Ideas Xavi Zablah casts his vote in internal elections

The President of Nuevas Ideas, Xavi Zablah Bukele, announced on his social networks that he had cast his vote in the internal elections in said political institute

“I already voted! I can’t tell you by whom, but I’ll leave you a clue,” Zablah said while posting a photograph showing his cell phone and in the background a painting of President Nayib Bukele.

The voting modality for Salvadorans residing in the country is active starting today at 7 am, where hundreds of cyan affiliates have voted for their preferred candidates.

“If you are affiliated and registered, you can vote online by entering our site votacion.nuevasideas.com,” the Cyan party authorities noted in their official accounts.

