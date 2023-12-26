President of Paraguay says that Bukele inspired him to carry out mega military operation in a prison – Diario La Huella

In Paraguay, the Government of Santiago Peña carried out a mega military and police operation this week in the Tacumbú national penitentiary. The Head of State said that the efforts of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, were an encouragement to carry out the operation.

The operation included the participation of 1,500 police officers and 1,000 soldiers, and had the purpose of regaining control of the prison and dismantling a drug distribution scheme that was coordinated from there, among other objectives, according to the Government.

Peña said in a message to the media that it was a “historic and unprecedented operation with the aim of building a safer country,” and that they would continue fighting to prevent the penitentiary model from turning prisons into “schools of crime and of crime.”

The Police added that firearms, ammunition, drugs and cell phones, among other items, were seized.

Share this: Facebook

X

