Dina Boluarte, president of Peru, sent a forceful message to the Colombian president.

The Colombian president’s statements since the dismissal of Pedro Castillo in Peru have not gone down well with the new government, which has spoken on several occasions.

The Peruvian Congress recently approved the motion for the agenda through which it expresses its rejection of the statements by the president of Colombia, thus declaring Gustavo Petro persona non grata.

“Express their rejection of the unacceptable expressions of Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, which constitute an offense against our Police,” they declared from the Peruvian Congress.

Now it was President Dina Boluarte, who was in charge of rejecting Petro’s statements about what is happening in Peru:

“I regret that (Petro) has these sad statements for Peru. I believe that the political situation we are experiencing is not alien to him. And from outside, he continues to incite the Peruvian population and it is not right, we reject interference. Dedicate yourself to governing Colombia that its streets are filling with protests”,