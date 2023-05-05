President of Taiwan congratulates Santiago Peña and thanks for support

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Peña by phone this Friday, thanking him for his “continuous support and friendship” with the island.

“This morning I spoke with the Paraguayan president-elect, Santiago Peña, to congratulate him on his victory and thank him for his continued support and friendship with Taiwan. I look forward to working together with a view to advancing bilateral cooperation and the well-being of the two peoples, ”Tsai said during the call, according to his Twitter account.

Last Monday, the Taiwan Foreign Ministry already congratulated Peña on his victory in the elections in Paraguay, one of the 13 countries that still maintain official relations with the island.

relationship continuity

diplomatic relations between Paraguay and Taiwan

The continuity of diplomatic relations between Asunción and Taipei was one of the issues of the South American country’s elections since the candidate Efraín Alegre had assured that the current relationship with Taiwan is “insufficient” and promised to “solve” it if he wins the elections. .

Peña became the president-elect of Paraguay on Sunday, with 42.93% over the liberal opposition Alegre (27.52%), according to the provisional results of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice.

On March 26, Honduras broke its bilateral ties with Taiwan to establish them with China, which reduced the number of countries with which Taipei maintains diplomatic relations to 13. The Tegucigalpa decision also made Honduras the ninth country – and the fifth Latin American country – that since 2016 has cut with the island to ally with China, thus joining Panama, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, among others.

China demands severance of all ties with Taiwan

To establish official diplomatic relations, China demands the severance of all ties with Taiwan, a territory that the Asian giant has claimed as a rebel province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew from the island in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communist army.