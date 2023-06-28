President of the Bank of Japan “Conversion to financial austerity only when inflation is accelerated next year” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[니가타=AP/뉴시스]Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda holds a press conference at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting held in Niigata, Japan on the 13th. Governor Ueda said on the 19th that “uncertainty is very high” regarding the economy and financial markets at home and abroad, and that “financial easing will continue without any change in the future.” 2023.05.19

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-joon = Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda announced on the 29th that if the inflation rate slows down and then accelerates again in 2024, then the monetary policy will be tightened, the Nikkei Shimbun and Market Watch reported on the 29th.

According to the media, President Ueda attended as a panelist at the ‘ECB Forum’ hosted by the European Central Bank (ECB) held in Sintra, Portugal the day before (local time) and explained Japanese financial policy.

Ueda said that if it could be “reasonably certain” that Japanese inflation would rise again next year, that would be sufficient reason for the Bank of Japan to change its monetary policy.

The Bank of Japan has predicted that the rise in inflation will slow down for the time being as the effect of rising import prices is diluted, and then rise again next year.

However, Ueda predicted that it was unclear whether inflation would turn upward in 2024.

In addition, Ueda explained that while the headline inflation rate is above 3%, the underlying inflation rate is still below the Bank of Japan target of 2%, so monetary easing is continuing.

President Ueda pointed out that wage growth is also an important factor in determining the inflation outlook, pointing out that for the inflation rate to stably exceed 2 percent, the wage growth rate must continuously exceed 2 percent.

He argued that there was still a long way to go before the inflation rate would return to a sustained 2% level with sufficient wage growth.

Regarding the yen exchange rate, Ueda said, “We are monitoring the situation very carefully,” saying that it is affected by the policies of other major countries’ central banks.

Regarding the possibility of intervening in the foreign exchange market, Ueda declined to comment, saying that the judgment lies with the Japanese Ministry of Finance.

Assuming that the tight labor market will continue for the time being due to the decline in Japan’s population is a ‘good sign’ that continues to push companies to raise wages, President Ueda said.

Ueda explained that changes are also seen in inflation, expectations and corporate pricing.

However, the Bank of Japan is having trouble raising inflation expectations from zero to 2%.

While the central banks of major countries are simultaneously tightening their finances, the Bank of Japan continues its unprecedented monetary easing.

“There are signs of an uptick in inflation expectations, but they are not completely at 2%,” he added.

