President of the Court of Justice of Chimborazo defends himself

EVENTS

The press conference was held in the auditorium of the Chimborazo Court of Justice.

The president of the Chimborazo Court of Justice, Enrique Donoso, expressed his indignation, since on the afternoon of Thursday, June 1, 2023, his office was raided by police and prosecutors, since all this occurred due to a complaint filed by the Suspended judge, Jorge Verduga, against him and another judge, who weeks ago resolved a request for a prior jurisdictional declaration of inexcusable error against two prosecutors in the province. “They entered the Presidency of the Provincial Court where justice is represented with rifles,” he said, stressing that the State Attorney General’s Office was the one that requested the raid and was authorized by a National Judge. Donoso stressed that the only thing they took from him were two computers, one useless and the other that he uses for his routine work, his cell phone and two documents that would be inconsequential, later they made another raid on his home, where they seized the entire property and that in that Initially, they did not show his wife any documents. (25)