President of the Court of Justice of Pastaza, asks citizens to organize

DELINQUENCY

At a press conference, the president of the Pastaza Provincial Court of Justice, Tania Massón, spoke about the criminal boom that exists in some provinces of Ecuador and particularly in Pastaza. They mentioned the need for reforms to laws such as the Code of Criminal Procedure, more information and clarity; as well as the organization of society to deal with crime, which is causing fear and anxiety in citizens and entities.

Tania Massón, president of the Pastaza Court of Justice.

Massón stated that, in the face of the events that have occurred in recent weeks such as detonations, gunshots, extortion and other crimes, the public is frightened and this feeling of fear can also affect judicial servers, for which reason they have asked the Police security for the 16 judges, especially criminal judges.

Although there have been no cases of threats to judicial servers, there has been a direct case with a prosecutor. “This fear is more visible among citizens who no longer want to go out at certain hours of the night. Hence the importance of organizing, by neighborhoods, by blocks, by streets; and act together with the security authorities”, stressed the magistrate.

Regarding the administration of justice, he said that it acts in accordance with the procedures, citing the case of the detainee last week on the coast, a leader of a criminal gang who was criminalized for the crime of possession of a weapon, which has 14 arrests. previous. So the judge in cases of carrying a weapon, cannot order arrest.

The ownership of the criminal action corresponds to the Prosecutor’s Office, which must accurately indicate the classification so that the justice administrator can apply the correct sentence. He did not rule out that there is also mistrust in the judicial system.

In addition, he pointed out that reforms to the Jurisdictional Guarantees Law and the Comprehensive Criminal Code (COIP) have been proposed from the Justice table.

