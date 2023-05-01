President of the Republic congratulated the Paraguayan people for their massive participation and announced an orderly and transparent transition

Asuncion, National Radio.-The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, congratulated this Sunday the Paraguayan people for their great participation in election day and the President-elect, Santiago Peña, with whom he announced that he will work on an orderly and transparent transition.

“We will work to initiate an orderly and transparent transition, which will strengthen our institutions and the country’s democracy,” announced President Abdo Benítez, congratulating the great citizen participation in this Sunday’s elections.

At the beginning of the day, when he went to cast his vote, the president had indicated that a high citizen participation in the elections would give more legitimacy to the process and, above all, the elected authorities come out stronger.

With 81% of the votes processed, the official candidate, Santiago Peña, had a constant advantage of 43% of the votes compared to 27% of the second most voted, Efraín Alegre.

With these results, which must be proclaimed by the electoral authority, the duo made up of Santiago Peña and Pedro Aliana, will lead the Paraguayan Executive Power from next August 15.

