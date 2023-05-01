Home » President of the Republic congratulated the Paraguayan people for their massive participation and announced an orderly and transparent transition
News

President of the Republic congratulated the Paraguayan people for their massive participation and announced an orderly and transparent transition

by admin
President of the Republic congratulated the Paraguayan people for their massive participation and announced an orderly and transparent transition

Asuncion, National Radio.-The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, congratulated this Sunday the Paraguayan people for their great participation in election day and the President-elect, Santiago Peña, with whom he announced that he will work on an orderly and transparent transition.

“We will work to initiate an orderly and transparent transition, which will strengthen our institutions and the country’s democracy,” announced President Abdo Benítez, congratulating the great citizen participation in this Sunday’s elections.

At the beginning of the day, when he went to cast his vote, the president had indicated that a high citizen participation in the elections would give more legitimacy to the process and, above all, the elected authorities come out stronger.

With 81% of the votes processed, the official candidate, Santiago Peña, had a constant advantage of 43% of the votes compared to 27% of the second most voted, Efraín Alegre.

With these results, which must be proclaimed by the electoral authority, the duo made up of Santiago Peña and Pedro Aliana, will lead the Paraguayan Executive Power from next August 15.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

See also  Paris, Draghi welcomed by Macron: "We will talk about Afghanistan and the future"

You may also like

Bitcoin Hits Wall At $30,000, But Drop To...

Workers ask for the departure of Lasso, labor...

Attorney’s Office: delays persist in the works of...

“He stood by me when my heart was...

MSP developed a training day on safety and...

Teacher dies in the Guatapurí river

Smarter Italy: the new phase of the “Technologies...

Workers also asked for security – Diario La...

Brazil detains for extradition a Colombian who killed...

all the measures of the work decree

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy