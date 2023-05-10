President of the Republic highlights that Paraguay will be able to withdraw 100 percent of ITAIPU’s energy in July

As of July of this year, Paraguay will be able to withdraw 100 percent of the energy from ITAIPU that corresponds to it by treaty, through the commissioning of the Yguazú substation, which will give way to true energy sovereignty, assured this Tuesday, the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez.

During his speech at the presentation of the project for the construction of a new electrical transmission line for the Chaco, the Paraguayan president highlighted the works carried out by the National Electricity Administration in the last almost five years and affirmed that these shorten a historical gap in terms of investment in the Paraguayan electrical system.

“If God permits in July this year they will culminate the investment works that we are carrying out in the Yguazú substation and the double ternary line of the ITAIPU Binacional margin to the Yguazú substation,” the president announced.

He pointed out that the realization of this work will mean the “true energy sovereignty” of the country, since “those resources that until today were not available to the industrial sector will be made available to the Paraguayan economy.”

He recalled that this milestone is a legacy that he proposed to leave since he assumed the administration of the country, on August 15, 2018.

In addition, he considered that not even the withdrawal of all the energy that corresponds to Paraguay in the two binational hydroelectric plants, ITAIPU and Yacyretá, will be enough for the disembarkation of companies if it is not guaranteed by a continuous investment in energy infrastructure works.

“We have made the largest investment in the history of Paraguay for our electrical system, for three consecutive years to provide quality energy to the citizen and the productive sector,” he asserted.

He affirmed that “this is part of a State policy, to be able to strengthen our productive capacity through the use of the resources available to Paraguay.”

In this sense, he referred to the project for the construction of the 220 kV transmission line for the Paraguayan Chaco, presented this Tuesday at the Government Palace and will be submitted to Congress for approval, which seeks to turn this region into an industrial hub.

He expressed his desire that parliamentarians support the project, which requires the approval of a loan of 126 million dollars from two multilateral organizations.

“Hopefully they treat it as quickly as possible because there are still two years of construction,” Abdo Benítez remarked.

The president highlighted that Paraguay is the largest per capita producer of clean and renewable energy in the world, “but that energy that we produce on the Paraná River serves us to the extent that it could help us to develop the country’s productive potential, if we do not have quality energy available in every corner of the Republic”.

Finally, he stressed that this public policy must continue to guarantee an efficient energy transmission process. “If there is a greater amount of accessible and quality energy, consumption will also increase, therefore there will be more sources of employment and improve quality of life,” he concluded.

Source: IP Agency news portal.