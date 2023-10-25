President of the Republic highlights the importance of increasing political relations with the United States

The President of the Republic, Santiago Peña, maintained that it is important to increase relations between Paraguay and the political system of the United States, in order to publicize the relevance of our country in its defense of values ​​and strategic position.

“We have to get involved with Capitol Hill,” he said during his participation in a discussion by the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America (Aaccla). Prior to the panel, Peña reported two meetings with Senator Martin Heinrich and legislator Mario Díaz-Balart to address “issues of binational interest”.

He said that Paraguay is an important country for the United States because of its defense of values ​​such as democracy and freedom, for its relationship with Taiwan, support for Israel and what it represents for security in the region by preventing the influence of Iran and China. .

«There is a common denominator (about the influence of Iran and China) and that is that they look for countries with economic weaknesses, but they do not enter Paraguay because it maintains macrostability and a thriving democracy. These are the walls that we must firmly maintain for the future,” said Peña.

He explained his position by pointing out that he does not see international relations as ideological issues, but he does see it as important to have common values, such as democracy, freedom and economic relations that mean the well-being of the people.

«People look at my background and see me as a far-right economist. I’m not. I know the strengths and weaknesses of market policies; and the importance of public policies, of programs that allow social mobility and of the role that public education and health play in creating an environment for progress,” he explained.

Legacy of sustainable economic growth

President Peña also referred to the role that Paraguay can play to demonstrate to the world that a balance is possible between caring for the environment and development.

Paraguay is leading the production of renewable electrical energy and has the potential to be a large food producer and to be the logistics center of the Southern Cone.

“I see Paraguay as a platform of opportunities for the private sector” thanks to its competitive advantages, its fertile land and projects such as the waterway and the Bioceanic Road Corridor, he added.

He pointed out that as a bet on the future, his Government will bet on investment in human capital. Added to this is his intention to demonstrate a balance between development, innovation and environmental protection. In this regard, he indicated that one of his projects will be to create the largest urban park in Latin America in Asunción and turn the capital into one of the most important cities in the region.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

