Home » President of the Republic highlights the promotion of sports in the Chaco after the inauguration of the athletics track in Philadelphia
News

President of the Republic highlights the promotion of sports in the Chaco after the inauguration of the athletics track in Philadelphia

by admin
President of the Republic highlights the promotion of sports in the Chaco after the inauguration of the athletics track in Philadelphia

The National Government, through the National Sports Secretariat, inaugurated this Friday the first athletics track in the city of Filadelfia, Paraguayan Chaco, in an act that was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, and the Sports Minister, Diego Galeano Harrison.

In his twitter account, the Paraguayan president highlighted that the first athletics track in the Western region was installed.

He stressed that it is made up of a zone for runs, jumps and launches. It also has 8 lanes with 400 meters.

Finally, the Head of State expressed that with this authorization, held this Friday, the National Government promotes the development of sports in this important area of ​​the Paraguayan Chaco.

See also  Water quality, 'headache' for Risaralda deputies

You may also like

Big upheaval in NHC women and HSG Velbert/Heiligenhaus

The Telethon Feast returns in the Governorate of...

Port Authority delivered safety tips for the holiday...

Fake e-mail in circulation on behalf of the...

AGAIN MIGRATION OFFICERS CORRUPTING!!! « CDE News

They identify the couple who were murdered in...

Hengyang cultural tourism market is full of vitality...

Clemens Mlczoch was elected the new Linz-Stadt section...

Egan Bernal will lead Ineos in the Tour...

El Salvador: Repression against environmentalists

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy