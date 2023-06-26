President of the Republic highlights the promotion of sports in the Chaco after the inauguration of the athletics track in Philadelphia

The National Government, through the National Sports Secretariat, inaugurated this Friday the first athletics track in the city of Filadelfia, Paraguayan Chaco, in an act that was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, and the Sports Minister, Diego Galeano Harrison.

In his twitter account, the Paraguayan president highlighted that the first athletics track in the Western region was installed.

He stressed that it is made up of a zone for runs, jumps and launches. It also has 8 lanes with 400 meters.

Finally, the Head of State expressed that with this authorization, held this Friday, the National Government promotes the development of sports in this important area of ​​the Paraguayan Chaco.

