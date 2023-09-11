President of the Republic participates in the commemorative event for the founding of the ANR

The President of the Republic, Santiago Peña, participated this Monday in the commemorative event for the 136th anniversary of the founding of the National Republican Association, held at the National Pantheon of Heroes, where a wreath was laid.

The official celebration ceremony took place in the presence of the current president of the Colorado Party, Horacio Cartes, as well as other party authorities, parliamentarians, ministers of the Executive Branch and grassroots leaders.

“On the 136th anniversary of the ANR, I renew my promise to carry out a government that, from the principles of the Colorado Party, works for the well-being of all Paraguayans,” the president said this Monday in his official account on Twitter.

The Republican National Association – Colorado Party was founded in the city of Asunción on September 11,

Previously, on August 25 of that same year, a meeting had been held in the house of General Bernardino Caballero to lay the foundations for the foundation of a nationalist political group, in order to encourage the reality of a population overwhelmed by the hardships of the War of the Triple Alliance that devastated Paraguay.

José Segundo Decoud was the one who drafted the Party’s founding act which encloses in its content the ideal of a republican homeland, worthy of the Paraguayan people.

They were also founders Higinio Uriarte, Jose G. Granada, Santiago Cardozo, Juan G. Gonzalez, Angel Benitez, Juan Crisostomo Centurion, Remigio Mazo, Esteban Rojas, Miguel Alfaro, William de los Rios, Hector Carballo, Zacarias Samaniego, Jaime Peña and others caudillos.

