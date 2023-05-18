President of the Republic ratifies strategic alliance with Taiwan and highlights concrete results in his Government

The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, received this Wednesday the visit of the Vice Chancellor of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Alexander Tah-ray Yui. “We continue to consolidate the strategic alliance that during this government has given important results to the country,” he stressed.

At the end of the meeting, the national chancellor, Julio César Arriola, reported that Alexander Tah-ray Yui came to thank Taiwan for the support received during the administration of Mario Abdo Benítez, who will leave the Executive on August 15, 2023.

“Especially its participation in international bodies, the voice that always carries Paraguay before the United Nations also for Taiwan’s participation,” Arriola said in a press conference, from the Presidential Palace.

On the occasion, the authorities discussed very important issues, such as the increase in trade that occurred from 2018 to date. This is an increase of 504 percent, he specified.

The entry of Paraguayan beef into the Taiwanese market was also discussed, which in 2022 recorded sales worth USD 203 million, which means 93 percent of current exports, in said area and to that country.

The entry of pork to the island, materialized in this Government and the future entry of poultry meat, were other points analyzed. Regarding the latter, the chancellor explained that the management is in full process.

“Senacsa should do some studies, whether or not there is bird flu in Paraguay, based on that we will present to the relevant authorities in Taiwan to start the trade of poultry meat to that country,” he said.

At another time, he reported that the cooperation of projects related to health, housing, security, defense, among others, was also on the agenda. “We were also talking about leaving the frozen pork meat at zero tariff, it is paying a tariff of 12.5 percent,” he finally said.

Source: IP Agency news portal.