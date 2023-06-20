Home » President of Uruguay decrees a water emergency for Montevideo and the metropolitan area
News

President of Uruguay decrees a water emergency for Montevideo and the metropolitan area

by admin
President of Uruguay decrees a water emergency for Montevideo and the metropolitan area

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, announced that they have decreed a water emergency for Montevideo and the metropolitan area during a press conference held this Monday after a meeting on the water deficit in the Latin American country.

The president indicated that this provides the government with administrative tools to carry out some measures to combat the current situation, such as the exemption from taxes on bottled water via decree, which he hopes will lower the price.

He also assured that the supply is guaranteed in hospitals, residences and Child and Family Care Centers, detailing that the measure of delivering two liters of free water per day will be extended to some 21,000 beneficiaries of the Ministry of Social Development of Uruguay.

Another measure involves the start of works for the construction of a reservoir on the San José river and its piping system this Tuesday, which will allow authorities to have an alternative water source to guarantee supply. It is expected to be ready in 30 days.

See also  Porto Torres, the first civil marriage in Balai

You may also like

NATO awards Leonardo a contract for the RAT...

Limitations, anchoring in conformism – breaking latest news

The ‘Ruta del agua’ has supplied more than...

The Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee’s Study and Implementation...

Kata’s father returns from the prosecutor’s office and...

Le Journal: “6 months before the elections, Martin...

“Peace is also made with productivity, progress and...

Tuesday 20 June 2023 Sky Cinema, Love Actually

Chestnut forest burned in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

EU discards plans to participate in dialogues or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy