President Petro announces first actions to address security in Cauca

For its part, the National Police announced a reward of 200 million pesos to find the whereabouts of ‘Marlon Vásquez’, head of the ‘Jaime Martínez’ front of the Farc dissidents, alias ‘El Paisa’, ‘Samper’ and ‘Martín ‘, who would be behind the murders of the three police officers in Morales, Cauca.

The situation that exists in various regions of the country has motivated various political attacks on President Gustavo Petro, The same that has led the opposition sectors to denounce a governance crisis that would derive from the ‘total peace’ project, one of the main flags of the current administration.

