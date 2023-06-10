President Petro confirms the suicide of Colonel Dávila

President Gustavo Petro announced on his Twitter account that the cause of death of Police lieutenant colonel, Oscar Dávila, assigned to the security of the Presidency of the Republic it was suicide.

“The lieutenant colonel of the police, Oscar Dávila, attached to the security of the presidency of the Republic, has died by suicide,” confirmed the president.

The Head of State pointed out that “near his house he sent his driver for a bottle of water, he left his pistol on the seat and when he returned in front of him he committed suicide with a shot in the hundred with the pistol he had left.”

In this sense, he assured that there are no more shots in the place, and that it is not true that the colonel was found dead or that there were two shots in his body.

According to the president, the Colonel Davila he had received several calls from the press and had attended the CTI proceeding on the 13th floor of the DIAN.

“Colonel Dávila leaves two minor children. To his family my deepest condolences. RIP. His job in the presidency was to ensure the places where I would have to go in compliance with my agendas, ”he added in his communication.

Petro explained that Dávila’s job in the presidency “was to secure the places” where the president attended, taking into account that he is one of the most threatened men in the country.

It is noteworthy that Dávila he was being investigated for the case of the illegal telephone interceptions of Marelbys Meza, former babysitter of Laura Sarabia, former chief of staff of Gustavo Petro.

According to local media and the lawyer of a patrolman involved in the case, Dávila received pressure from the Prosecutor’s Office in the midst of the political scandal.

During several weeks of revelations in the media about this case, Petro’s presidential campaign was marred by an alleged irregular financing of 3.5 million dollars that is also being investigated.