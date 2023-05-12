President Petro convenes a table to accelerate the energy transition in Colombia

How do you plan to accelerate the energy transition in Colombia?

In this context, he also raised the importance of replacing fossil energy with clean energy and doing so “fast because we are not talking about decades”in addition to highlighting the potential of Colombia both to generate this type of energy and to export it, through the interconnection project with Panama.

“This short-term path implies money, it implies private action and public action and, surely, it implies community action, because if the Wayúu, knowing their sad history with coal, say no, it is no. So here we must invite to the Wayúu community”, detailed the president in his call for dialogue and collaboration between the different actors involved.

Regarding energy transition projects, The Ministry of Mines and Energy, reported that the construction of the Windpeshi wind farm in La Guajira was reactivated, “fundamental for the just energy transition” after consultation with the indigenous communities of the department.

In a meeting led by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Ministry of the Interior, the Enel Power Green company, the Directorate of National Authority and Prior Consultation (DANCP) with the Maicao Indigenous Affairs Office and the Wayúu Nation Organization, a agreement that raises the de facto route and allows the normal development of the project.

“What we are looking for from the National Government is that the energy transition projects also contribute to improving the quality of life of the inhabitants and indigenous communities of their area of ​​influence,” said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez Torres.

The information added that since 2021 there were conflicts with the communities that live in the development area of ​​this project, but everything was overcome and now the legitimate execution of the works located in La Guajira has been agreed.

The Windpeshi Wind Farm, which will be located in the municipalities of Maicao and Uribia, will generate 1,011 gigawatt-hours/year, a capacity that will benefit 500,000 homes.