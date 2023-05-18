President Petro convenes security council for femicides

Femicides, trafficking in women and domestic violence are some of the crimes against the integrity of Colombian women that led President Gustavo Petro to convene a security council to find effective mechanisms to combat the scourge. The announcement was made yesterday through his Twitter account.

“I have convened a security council with the purpose of establishing measures to combat femicides, trafficking in women, intrafamily violence, among other crimes. The foregoing as a response to the emergency situation due to gender violence,” the national president announced.

Although the Casa de Nariño did not report the date and place for said security council, it was unofficially known that it could be held the following week in Medellín, one of the cities with the highest number of cases against women.

This decision of the Head of State was announced days after the crime of Érika Aponte; a young 26-year-old worker, shot to death by her ex-partner in a well-known shopping center in Bogotá. The event occurred on May 14, during the celebration of Mother’s Day, when the femicides of Merli Rengifo were also reported in the Cómbita prison, a crime that the inmate she was visiting would have committed; and that of Gloria Rodríguez, in the city of Santa Marta.

But before carrying out the security council, President Petro could decree an emergency due to gender violence in the country, precisely because of the increase in violence against women, after sanctioning the National Development Plan (PND), which it was approved by a majority of Congress recently.

This is established in article 342 of the National Development Plan, which offers the Government powers to take emergency actions, due to the disproportionate increase in violence against Colombian women.

“Recognize and declare the emergency due to gender violence in the national territory. This structural emergency requires urgent actions to overcome the exacerbated situations of violence against women as a result of prejudice, gender stereotypes and unequal structural power relations”, can be read in the section.

Article 342 of the National Development Plan includes “urgent measures” that allow the State to act against the systematic attacks that have been reported in the country in recent times. For this reason, the Government is empowered to create “elite corps in the Military and Police Forces with training in gender-based violence to care for women and prevent violence.”

In the same order, it establishes parameters to achieve the prevention, attention, investigation and punishment of any act to the detriment of women. But it also talks about promoting mental health and legal assistance as tools that contribute to the well-being of the abused.

Another essential measure that the Government could adopt after the declaration of an emergency due to gender violence is the constitution of an Inter-institutional Board, which will be headed by the Presidential Council for Women’s Equity. This body will have the obligation to establish up to four annual meetings to deal with the different cases of gender violence, trafficking in women and femicides; monitor the measures implemented to eradicate the problem and seek solutions to new events that may arise.

The National Development Plan, regarding violence against women, also establishes the need to improve the protocols for attention to the victim, with the intention of optimizing the response of the institutions. It also considers it important to implement effective prevention strategies and educational campaigns.

The numbers

The homicide of Érika Aponte in a Bogotá shopping center is one of the innumerable cases in Colombia. The figures are truly alarming and according to the statistics provided by the Colombian Femicide Observatory, the registered episodes amount to 133 so far this year.

In the institution’s monthly bulletin on femicides during January 2023, 48 cases were reported in the country, in addition to 12 attempted femicides. The data collected in the month of February revealed up to 44 femicides, of which at least 2 were considered transfeminicides and another 13 as attempted femicides.

March was just as violent for Colombian women, since, according to the Observatory, there were 40 femicides and another 16 attempted femicides.

Meanwhile, the departments with the highest number of incidents were Antioquia with 19 cases, Bogotá with 17 and Valle del Cauca with 13. Cauca and Atlántico have reported 12 cases each in 2023, Santander 9, while Tolima and Bolívar registered 7 crimes against women .