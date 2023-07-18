Home » President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC
News

President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC

by admin
President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC

President Gustavo Petro participated on July 18 in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States – CELAC, which took place in Brussels, Norway, together with various leaders of the old continent. During his speech, the Colombian head of state questioned Europe’s environmental positions and its efforts against deforestation.

“The idea of ​​a trade in products that do not have deforestation behind their production has been presented on the European side. All agriculture has deforested, all of it, by definition. Yours, ours. But this should not be the criteria of trade. The criterion should be the carbon footprint and it turns out that the European Union has a carbon footprint three times higher than Latin America…”, Peter stated.

The Colombian president’s comment did not stop there during the Second Plenary Session of the III Celac-EU Summit, he pointed out that said criterion would also have an impact on the dynamics of trade between continents.

See also  The siege of Mariupol contradicts the negotiations between the Russians and the Ukrainians - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Works advance in the Parque Metropolitano del Café

Two authors “write under the stars” at the...

MORE THAN 1,500 INJURED AND ALMOST 250 DEATHS...

Another ‘pearl’ in the Center of Santa Marta...

Your sprint retrospective in Confluence and Jira –...

Expansion of children’s oncology area enabled

Xi Jinping Calls for Accelerated Construction of a...

Prosecutor’s Office requests extreme control measures for dogs...

Wood prices collapse drastically – market completely out...

500 fires in Canada’s forests are out of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy