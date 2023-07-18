President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC

President Gustavo Petro participated on July 18 in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States – CELAC, which took place in Brussels, Norway, together with various leaders of the old continent. During his speech, the Colombian head of state questioned Europe’s environmental positions and its efforts against deforestation.

“The idea of ​​a trade in products that do not have deforestation behind their production has been presented on the European side. All agriculture has deforested, all of it, by definition. Yours, ours. But this should not be the criteria of trade. The criterion should be the carbon footprint and it turns out that the European Union has a carbon footprint three times higher than Latin America…”, Peter stated.

The Colombian president’s comment did not stop there during the Second Plenary Session of the III Celac-EU Summit, he pointed out that said criterion would also have an impact on the dynamics of trade between continents.

