President Petro denies that a drug trafficker has contributed to his campaign in Casanare – news

From the affected area, the governor of Boyacá, Ramiro Barragán Adame, called on the National Government to focus its attention on the Transversal del Sisga, a road that is totally closed due to collapse.

The corridor registers subsidence of approximately 40 meters of the western lane, in Pr. 35 on the border between Tibirita, Cundinamarca and Guateque, Boyacá, and is essential both for all the municipalities of the Tenza Valley, as well as for the connectivity of the center of the country with Casanare and Meta.

According to the dialogues held there, the first action is aimed at enabling alternative routes that allow the transit of cargo and passenger transport.

In this regard, the Governor assumed the commitment to continue sending yellow machinery to carry out maintenance on alternate roads, in his jurisdiction.

A second solution would have to do with the possible achievement and installation of a metal or military bridge, which allows the passage of medium and light weight vehicles.

However, the definitive solution will be known with the realization of studies and technical designs for the construction of the works that are needed, thanks to the support of the National Infrastructure Agency – ANI and the Sisga Transversal Concession, especially.

To materialize these initiatives, the parties agreed to a meeting in Bogotá, next Tuesday, August 15, with the participation of the ANI, Concesion de la Transversal del Sisga, the governments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca, and the mayors of the aforementioned municipalities, among others. actors.

Governor Barragán also endorsed the will and disposition of the local leaders of both departments, and of the governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, for joining efforts for the benefit of the community in general and the transporter union.

Source: Government of Boyacá

