President Petro sanctions the National Development Plan 2022-2026 – news

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, sanctioned this Friday in the heart of the jungles of Guainía, the National Development Plan ‘Colombia, World Power of Life’, the road map of his Government, with which he seeks to improve the living conditions of Colombian society.

After three months of debate, analysis and voting, the plenary sessions of the Senate and House of Representatives approved on May 5 the document that defines the goals to be met in the short, medium and long term, as well as the necessary financial and budgetary instruments. to turn Colombia into a world power of life.

The Development Plan is prepared under five Transformation Axes: land use planning around water, human security and social justice, the human right to food, productive transformation, internationalization and climate action, and regional convergence.

Since February 6, when President Petro and the director of the National Planning Department (DNP), Jorge Iván González, filed the document before Congress, more than 6,500 proposals have been received, thus becoming one of the most important government plans. democratic and participatory in history.

In fact, before its presentation to the Legislature, between September and December 2022, more than 250,000 people mobilized in each of the 51 Binding Regional Dialogues convened by the Government. There, more than 89,000 fundamental proposals were received to define each of the transformations that make it up today.

These are: Territorial Planning, Human Security, Human Right to Food, Productive Economy for Life and Fight against Climate Change and Regional Convergence.

Likewise, the document included the results of 33 public hearings of the Multiannual Investment Plan that ended last January and in which 13,000 citizens participated.

It is worth remembering that, in the last 61 years, 14 national development plans have been built in Colombia.

main goals

The National Development Plan seeks to make Colombia a World Power of Life. In order to comply with one of the pillars of the Development Plan, land use planning, one of the goals is to advance the Multipurpose Cadastre to 70% of the national territory, which will allow the consolidation of the Comprehensive Rural Reform (first point of the Agreement on Peace of 2016).

Also, it bets on Social Justice with the massive delivery of land in this four-year period and in which it seeks that 2.9 million hectares of land that is estimated to be delivered to peasants contribute to the restitution and titling of land as essential instruments to achieve total peace and also boost national agricultural production.

Another axis is the break in extreme poverty and multidimensional poverty to a single digit and in which the Government of Change aims for the country to lower this situation of extreme vulnerability to 9.6% and multidimensional to 7.4% in 2026 The National Development Plan contemplates reaching 88,000 kilometers of rural roads intervened.

The economy for life will be focused on expanding the areas in the process of restoration, recovery and rehabilitation of ecosystems to 1.7 million hectares.

In terms of energy transition, the country will continue in the staggered and responsible process and is committed to adding 2,000 MW of capacity in commercial operation for the generation of electricity from non-conventional sources of renewable energy in the four-year period.

Said transit will be in the diversification of the export basket of Colombia in which the Government of the change established to increase 56.3% the participation of exports of non-mining and energy goods.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

