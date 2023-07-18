President Petro’s slap on the ears of world progressivism

From the ‘Forum of progressive leaders’ in the city of Brussels, capital of Belgium, President Gustavo Petro took advantage of his speech to give world progressivism a slap on the wrist for falling into what he called an “imitation of the right.” Not only from his speeches, but also from his strategies and tactics.

According to President Petro, the path of progressivism born in France “we are not making it a reality”, referring to the world leaders who carry these flags but who do not represent their vision in their way of governing. In fact, he gave several examples that for him highlight this problem.

“One of the facts that is most criticized for what we could call a progressive position, with all its internal diversity, is that it imitates the right. Take positions that have to do with the story on the right and therefore it denies the society that is in a dark, critical world, to see alternatives. To illuminate the lighthouse”, was the opening sentence of President Gustavo Petro’s speech.

