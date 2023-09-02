President Xi Jinping Calls for Global Cooperation in Service Trade for Economic Recovery

President Xi Jinping Delivers Keynote Speech at Global Service Trade Summit

Beijing, September 2 – In a video speech delivered to the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services Global Service Trade Summit, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of service trade in international commerce and highlighted the accelerating changes in the global economy. Xi Jinping outlined China‘s commitment to high-level opening up and its role in promoting inclusive development, interconnection and integration, innovation-driven growth, and the sharing of development fruits.

President Xi acknowledged the ongoing acceleration of century-old changes and the insufficiency of the world economic recovery. He stressed that service trade plays a crucial role in international trade, and the service industry is a key field of international economic and trade cooperation. He noted that global trade in services and service industry cooperation are advancing rapidly with the acceleration of digitalization, intelligence, and greening. These advancements, combined with the emergence of new technologies, formats, and models, are injecting a powerful force into promoting economic globalization, restoring global economic vitality, and enhancing the resilience of the world economy.

With 2023 marking the 45th anniversary of China‘s reform and opening up, President Xi pledged China‘s commitment to comprehensive high-quality development and its willingness to provide new opportunities for open cooperation among nations. He called for joint efforts with other countries to promote inclusive development through service opening up, interconnection and integration through service cooperation, development momentum through service innovation, and a better future through service sharing. President Xi highlighted the importance of pushing the world economy onto the track of sustained recovery through collective endeavors.

President Xi announced measures to create a more open and inclusive development environment. These include expanding the network of high-standard free trade zones, carrying out negotiations on service trade and investment negative lists, opening up telecommunications, tourism, legal, and professional examination sectors, and expanding the opening of comprehensive demonstration zones and conditional free trade zones in the national service industry. These zones will be connected with international high-standard economic and trade rules to promote institutional opening and the relaxation of market access for the service industry. Efforts will be made to improve the standardization level of service trade and expand the opening process of cross-border service trade in an orderly manner.

Furthermore, President Xi emphasized the importance of strengthening mutual benefit and win-win cooperation by deepening ties with countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, facilitating cross-border flow of resources and elements, and cultivating more economic cooperation growth points.

In terms of innovation-driven development, President Xi called for the acceleration of cultivating new dynamics for digitalizing service trade, reforming the basic data system, and promoting digital trade innovation and development. He also called for the establishment of a national greenhouse gas voluntary emission reduction trading market and support for the service industry to play a larger role in green development. President Xi emphasized the importance of integrating service trade with the modern service industry, high-end manufacturing, and modern agriculture to unleash greater innovation vitality.

President Xi also highlighted the significance of sharing the fruits of Chinese-style modernization by focusing on expanding domestic demand, constructing a strong domestic market, and encouraging the import of high-quality services. China aims to provide new development momentum for the world by exporting knowledge-intensive services and offering more and better services through high-quality development, thus enhancing the sense of gain for people worldwide.

In conclusion, President Xi emphasized the importance of an open world economy and urged collective efforts to safeguard free trade and the multilateral trading system. He called on all nations to seize the historical opportunity for the development of global trade in services and work together to create a better and more prosperous future.

The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services, themed “Openness Leads Development, Cooperation and Win-Win Future,” will be held in Beijing from September 2nd to 6th.

[Source: Xinhua News Agency]

