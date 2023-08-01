Promoting the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era

President Xi Jinping of China has sent a congratulatory letter to mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This letter has generated enthusiastic responses from all walks of life in Pakistan.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has been crucial in enhancing connectivity and promoting economic development between China and Pakistan. President Xi praised the efforts and achievements made during the past ten years of the CPEC and emphasized the importance of further enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

In the congratulatory letter, President Xi stressed the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in fostering a closer community between China and Pakistan in the new era. He highlighted the need for continuous efforts in promoting mutual trust, expanding cooperation in various fields, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been instrumental in various sectors including infrastructure development, energy projects, and industrial cooperation. It has not only helped in transforming Pakistan’s infrastructure landscape but has also improved the livelihoods of the local population through job creation and economic opportunities.

Furthermore, Xinhua News reports that the launch of the 10-year China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has released multiple development dividends. The corridor has contributed significantly to the economic growth of both countries and has become a symbol of their friendship and cooperation.

However, the Vice Premier of China, He Lifeng’s visit to Pakistan has highlighted two major challenges that need to be addressed. He expressed concern over Pakistan’s high debt and security risks. Efforts must be made to ensure the sustainability and security of the infrastructure projects under CPEC.

Despite these challenges, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has garnered nationwide support and optimism. The anniversary celebration has attracted attention from the media and public, with enthusiastic responses from all walks of life in Pakistan.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has not only strengthened bilateral ties but has also contributed to regional connectivity and development. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has also acknowledged the importance of the CPEC in transforming Pakistan’s economy and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the two countries.

As President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter reflects, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will continue to play a vital role in promoting a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era. It is essential for both countries to address the challenges and work together to maximize the benefits and sustainable development of this crucial initiative.

