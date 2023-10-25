President Xi Jinping Congratulates Daniel Novoa on His Election as President of Ecuador

Xi Jinping Congratulates Novoa on Election as President of Ecuador

(Beijing, October 25) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Daniel Novoa to congratulate him on his election as the President of the Republic of Ecuador. President Xi emphasized the importance of Ecuador as an important country in Latin America and highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between China and Ecuador.

The two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges and deepened political mutual trust since establishing diplomatic relations 43 years ago. They have also achieved fruitful results in cooperation in various fields and have fostered a deep-rooted traditional friendship among their people.

President Xi expressed his commitment to the development of China-Ecuador relations and expressed his willingness to work with President-elect Novoa to further enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of benefiting the two peoples through this partnership.

China and Ecuador have a long-standing history of collaboration, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, trade, and investments. The congratulatory message from President Xi further highlights the commitment of both leaders to strengthening this partnership even further.

As China continues to strengthen its ties with countries in Latin America, Ecuador plays a crucial role due to its strategic location and potential for economic cooperation. The congratulatory message from President Xi sets a positive tone for future collaborations and signifies the commitment of both countries to further deepening their relationship.

President-elect Novoa expressed his gratitude to President Xi for his message and pledged to work closely with China to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries. He highlighted the potential for cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism.

Overall, the congratulatory message from President Xi Jinping to President-elect Novoa is a significant step towards further enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Ecuador. It sends a strong message of mutual respect and commitment to working together for the benefit of both nations.

