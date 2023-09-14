Home » President Xi Jinping Congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Becoming Singapore’s New President
News

President Xi Jinping Congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Becoming Singapore’s New President

by admin

Xi Jinping Congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Becoming Singapore’s New President

In a congratulatory message, Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his assumption of office as the President of Singapore. President Jinping emphasized the strong and friendly relationship between China and Singapore, highlighting them as important partners in cooperation.

The President also acknowledged the successful mutual learning and win-win cooperation between China and Singapore, which has not only contributed to their respective development and revitalization but has also become a model for regional cooperation among countries.

This year, China and Singapore have upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive, high-quality, forward-looking partnership, setting the stage for further development in bilateral relations. President Jinping expressed his commitment to fostering a good working relationship with President Shanmugaratnam and leading China-Singapore relations to new heights. He also emphasized the importance of integrating and mutually reinforcing the modernization processes of both countries, in order to benefit their respective peoples.

President Jinping expressed his hope that this enhanced partnership will contribute to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.

The congratulatory message highlights President Jinping’s commitment to strengthening ties between China and Singapore and signals the importance placed on their relationship. This positive gesture sets the stage for future collaboration and cooperation between the two nations.

Source: Xinhuanet [1]

[1] “Xi Jinping sends a congratulatory message to Singapore’s new President Tharman Shanmugaratnam – Xinhuanet,” https://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2022-09/14/c_1310393211.htm

See also  The Central Meteorological Observatory issued another cold wave warning for local temperature drop above 14℃-Warning!-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

together for attractive/adaptive Reggio – Environment

The toll from the flood disaster in Libya...

Former President Trump’s Trial in Georgia Election Subversion...

Darling Guevara dismounted and joined Camilo Quiroz’s campaign...

Building Together and Sailing Together: Celebrating the 39th...

PA: “More than a permanent job, a cool...

Femicide in Izmir: He shot his ex-wife 6...

Convicted Murderer Captured After Nationwide Manhunt and Dramatic...

They present two bodies that would confirm extraterrestrial...

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo to Promote Regional Economic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy