President Xi Jinping Congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Becoming Singapore’s New President

Xi Jinping Congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Becoming Singapore’s New President

In a congratulatory message, Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his assumption of office as the President of Singapore. President Jinping emphasized the strong and friendly relationship between China and Singapore, highlighting them as important partners in cooperation.

The President also acknowledged the successful mutual learning and win-win cooperation between China and Singapore, which has not only contributed to their respective development and revitalization but has also become a model for regional cooperation among countries.

This year, China and Singapore have upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive, high-quality, forward-looking partnership, setting the stage for further development in bilateral relations. President Jinping expressed his commitment to fostering a good working relationship with President Shanmugaratnam and leading China-Singapore relations to new heights. He also emphasized the importance of integrating and mutually reinforcing the modernization processes of both countries, in order to benefit their respective peoples.

President Jinping expressed his hope that this enhanced partnership will contribute to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.

The congratulatory message highlights President Jinping’s commitment to strengthening ties between China and Singapore and signals the importance placed on their relationship. This positive gesture sets the stage for future collaboration and cooperation between the two nations.

Source: Xinhuanet [1]

[1] “Xi Jinping sends a congratulatory message to Singapore’s new President Tharman Shanmugaratnam – Xinhuanet,” https://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2022-09/14/c_1310393211.htm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

