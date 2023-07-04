President Xi Jinping Delivers Important Speech on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Achievements and Future Direction

President Xi Jinping delivers important speech at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

On July 4, President Xi Jinping attended the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video in Beijing. President Xi delivered a significant speech titled “Keep in mind the original mission and persist in unity and cooperation to achieve greater development”.

President Xi began by reflecting on the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, which he introduced a decade ago. He noted that this concept has gained widespread recognition and support from the international community, transitioning from a concept to reality. President Xi commended the SCO for upholding the Shanghai Spirit and actively contributing to the establishment of a community with a shared future.

President Xi highlighted the importance of upholding unity and cooperation and emphasized the need to maintain the right direction and enhance solidarity and mutual trust among member states. He stressed the necessity of respecting each other’s core interests and major concerns, and supporting each other’s development and revitalization. President Xi urged member states to independently formulate foreign policies based on the region’s overall and long-term interests.

Addressing regional peace and security, President Xi expressed China‘s willingness to work with all parties to implement global security initiatives. He called for resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, promoting political settlements for international and regional hotspot issues, and cracking down on threats to security, such as terrorism and transnational organized crime. President Xi emphasized the importance of non-traditional security cooperation, including data security and biosecurity.

President Xi underscored the significance of practical cooperation and economic recovery. He reaffirmed China‘s commitment to global development initiatives and urged all parties to oppose protectionism and “decoupling and breaking chains”. President Xi welcomed participation in the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, emphasizing the need to expand local currency settlements and establish a development bank within the SCO.

Promoting people-to-people bonds and cultural exchanges was another key point highlighted by President Xi. He encouraged the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative to promote the inclusive coexistence of different civilizations. President Xi called for deepening cooperation in education, science and technology, culture, health, sports, media, and other fields, with specific plans to provide scholarships and summer camps for international Chinese teachers and young scientists.

President Xi stressed the importance of multilateralism and improving global governance. He called for the safeguarding of the international system based on the United Nations and international law, opposing hegemonism and power politics. President Xi emphasized the need to promote fair opportunities and fair rules to achieve the modernization of human society.

In conclusion, President Xi highlighted the progress and growth of the SCO, expressing confidence in its continued development with joint efforts. Other leaders present at the meeting also spoke highly of the achievements of the organization and expressed their support for its expansion. They emphasized the promotion of the “Shanghai Spirit” and the strengthening of regional connectivity, economic cooperation, and regional security.

The leaders of the member states signed and issued the “New Delhi Declaration” at the conclusion of the meeting, reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation and promoting mutually beneficial collaboration in various fields.