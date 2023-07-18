President Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Algerian President Tebrun on State Visit to China

President Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Algerian President Tebrun on State Visit

Beijing, July 18 – President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China met with Algerian President Tebrun on Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People. President Tebrun was on a state visit to China, and the talks aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping highlighted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Algeria. He emphasized that the common goal of opposing imperialism and colonialism, as well as the pursuit of national independence and liberation, initially brought the two nations together.

Over the past six and a half decades, China and Algeria have consistently supported and assisted each other, cementing a deep friendship between the two countries. President Xi expressed his desire to continue this longstanding relationship, enhance strategic communication, deepen exchanges, and broaden cooperation between China and Algeria. By doing so, he aimed to promote the steady and long-term development of the China-Arab comprehensive strategic partnership.

In response, President Tebrun expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation in Beijing. He praised the historical significance of the capital city, which symbolizes struggle, ambition, and success. President Tebrun conveyed his respect for China and its deep friendship, while also expressing appreciation for the country’s support.

The talks between President Xi Jinping and President Tebrun demonstrate the mutual commitment of China and Algeria to fostering a strong and mutually beneficial partnership. These discussions are expected to reinforce economic, political, and cultural ties between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by high-level delegations from both sides, including government officials and representatives from various fields. The Chinese delegation was led by President Xi Jinping, while President Tebrun led the Algerian delegation.

This news article was produced by Shen Yong and reported by Shi Wei, Xing Bin, Pan Yi, and Zhao Hua. The camera team responsible for capturing this important event included Li Zheng, Shi Weiming, Cheng Cheng, Yang Bo, Guo Hong, and Shi Cheng. The recording was conducted by Yao Huifeng, and Zhang Dongxu provided translation assistance.

The talks between Presidents Xi Jinping and Tebrun mark a significant step towards further strengthening China-Algeria relations and fostering a greater understanding between the two nations. As both countries embark on a new journey, it is expected that their cooperation and friendship will continue to flourish, bringing immense benefits to their respective peoples.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

