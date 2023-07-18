President Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Algerian President Tebrun, Reaffirming Strong China-Algeria Friendship

Title: Chinese President Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Algerian President Tebrun to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Date: July 18, 2023

Venue: Great Hall of the People, Beijing, China

China and Algeria Strengthen Friendship on 65th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

On July 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in productive talks with Algerian President Tebrun during the latter’s state visit to China at the Great Hall of the People. The meeting focused on deepening the bilateral friendship between the two nations and exploring avenues for strengthened cooperation.

President Xi Jinping began by highlighting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Algeria. Recalling the historical context, Xi Jinping emphasized that it was the shared goal of opposing imperialism and colonialism while striving for national independence and liberation that initially brought the two countries together. Over the past six and a half decades, China and Algeria have stood united through challenges, sharing both joys and sorrows, nurturing their friendship.

In paving the way for the future trajectory of China-Arab comprehensive strategic partnership, President Xi expressed China‘s commitment to continuing their traditional friendship with Algeria. He emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic communication, deepening exchanges, and fostering cooperation to ensure steady and long-term development between both nations.

President Tebrun, expressing his gratitude and appreciation, lauded China‘s rich history, symbolizing struggle, construction, ambition, and success. In his address, President Tebrun commended China‘s invaluable support, stating, “It is a great pleasure to come to Beijing, a city that epitomizes the spirit of perseverance. I express my utmost respect and appreciation for the deep friendship of the People’s Republic of China and convey my sincere gratitude for its unwavering support.”

The talks between the two leaders concluded on a promising note, with both sides expressing optimism about further enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The meeting emphasized the significance of mutual understanding, trust, and dialogue in fortifying the already robust relations between China and Algeria.

As China and Algeria embark on a new journey, the talks serve as a testament to the enduring friendship that binds the two nations together. The outcome of the discussions is expected to deepen the already strong ties, bringing about greater prosperity and mutual benefit for both China and Algeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

