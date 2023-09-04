President Xi Jinping Inspires Strength and Determination in the National University of Defense Technology on its 70th Anniversary

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the National University of Defense Technology has inspired the strength of the teachers and students of the military academy and the officers and soldiers of the army. In his letter, President Xi Jinping extended warm congratulations to the teachers, students, staff, and alumni of the school.

The National University of Defense Technology, which was developed from the Military Engineering Academy founded in Harbin in 1953, is a comprehensive research-oriented higher education institution directly under the Central Military Commission. The university has made many breakthroughs in fields such as satellite navigation, and it has played an important role in the development of the army and the modernization of national defense.

After receiving the congratulatory letter, the teachers, students, and staff of the National University of Defense Technology were deeply encouraged. They expressed their gratitude for President Xi’s recognition of the university’s contributions and their commitment to continue working hard to fulfill their responsibilities. The Party Committee of the National University of Defense Technology held a special meeting to study and understand the spirit of the congratulatory letter and to implement the ideas and measures proposed by President Xi.

The university aims to implement Xi Jinping’s thought of strengthening the army and fully implement the military education policy in the new era. The university will focus on building high-quality training grounds for new military personnel and high grounds for independent innovation in defense science and technology. It will strive to play an important role in the implementation of the strategy of strengthening the army through science and technology and the strategy of strengthening the army through talents.

The teachers of the university also expressed their determination to fulfill their responsibilities. They believe that it is their duty to train the young cadets well and cultivate them into first-class talents who are worthy of the important task of strengthening the army.

The students of the National University of Defense Technology also feel a strong sense of pride in their alma mater. They are determined to work hard in the direction guided by President Xi and contribute to the cause of strengthening the army.

Other military academies and troops across the country have also been inspired by President Xi’s congratulatory letter. They have formulated specific measures to implement the spirit of the letter and improve the quality and efficiency of training high-quality professional new military personnel. They aim to accelerate the pace of independent innovation in national defense science and technology and provide strong talents and intellectual support for the cause of strengthening the army in the new era.

Various military academies and troops have developed innovative methods to cultivate talents, such as cross-service rotation training, tailored growth roadmaps, and a focus on selecting backbone talents and technical experts. They are committed to accelerating the growth of compound combat talents and bridging the talent gap.

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter has had a profound impact on the military academies and troops. It has inspired a sense of duty and responsibility among the teachers and students to bravely shoulder the heavy responsibility of the times and build a strong army. With their dedication and hard work, they are determined to make great achievements in strengthening the army.

