President Xi Jinping meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manai, underlining importance of China-Cambodia Friendship

President Xi Jinping Meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manai in Beijing

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manai at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of September 15. Prime Minister Hun’s visit to China marks his first official bilateral visit since taking office, highlighting the importance of consolidating and developing China-Cambodia friendship.

President Xi emphasized the strong friendship between China and Cambodia, which has been built on mutual trust, equal treatment, and mutual benefit. Both countries have consistently supported each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests. This bond reflects the core essence of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future. In this new era, China is committed to working closely with Cambodia to promote the construction of a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

President Xi reiterated China‘s firm support for Cambodia in exploring a development path that suits its national conditions. Both countries will maintain regular strategic communication and deepen the exchange of experience in state governance. Implementing the new version of the China-Cambodia Community of Shared Future Action Plan and enhancing cooperation in various sectors are key areas of focus. The leaders also discussed the importance of cracking down on cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecommunications fraud through regular law enforcement and security cooperation.

Prime Minister Hun expressed gratitude for China‘s longstanding support and assistance in Cambodia’s economic and social development. Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports China in safeguarding its core interests. The country also supports President Xi’s global development initiative, global security initiative, and global civilization initiative. Prime Minister Hun expressed willingness to work with China in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries. Deepening cooperation under the framework of the “Diamond Six” and jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative are among the key areas of focus.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, both President Xi and Prime Minister Hun emphasized the importance of close collaboration in regional and international affairs. They aim to push Cambodia-China relations to new heights and jointly safeguard international fairness, justice, and the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

The meeting was attended by Wang Yi, China‘s State Councilor and Foreign Minister.

[Source: Xinhua News Agency]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

