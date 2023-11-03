President Xi Jinping Meets Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis for Official Visit

China and Greece Strengthen Cooperation and Mutual Exchanges during Greek Prime Minister’s Visit to China

Beijing, November 3 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the Great Hall of the People on November 3 during his official visit to China. The leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship, including cooperation in building the “Belt and Road” initiative and civilizational exchanges.

President Xi highlighted that China and Greece are partners in jointly constructing the “Belt and Road” and promoting exchanges among civilizations. Recognizing the healthy development of China-Greece relations over the past half-century, Xi expressed China‘s commitment to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in a new era.

Emphasizing mutually beneficial cooperation and civilizational exchanges, Xi commended the Greek government’s support for the “Belt and Road” initiative. He affirmed China‘s willingness to strengthen cooperation in transportation, shipping, energy, communications, and finance, as well as explore opportunities in the green and digital economies, scientific innovation, and technology.

President Xi encouraged Chinese companies to invest in Greece and welcomed Greek companies to participate in China-Central and Eastern European countries’ cooperation. He also expressed China‘s support for deepening people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two nations in the fields of education, culture, scientific research, tourism, and youth. This includes the establishment of mechanisms such as the China-Greece Center for Mutual Learning of Civilizations and the Forum of Ancient Civilizations.

Furthermore, Xi emphasized the importance of China-EU relations, especially in the context of the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. He stressed the need for bilateral cooperation based on independence, mutual respect, and mutual benefit. President Xi expressed his hope for Greece to play a constructive role in advancing China-EU relations.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis, acknowledging President Xi’s successful state visit to Greece in 2019, highlighted the strong momentum in Greece-China relations since then. He praised the success of the Piraeus Port project as an example of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. The Greek Prime Minister expressed Greece’s commitment to working closely with China in expanding cooperation in shipping, clean energy, and other fields.

Mitsotakis also expressed Greece’s desire to see more Greek products enter the Chinese market and welcomed Chinese tourists to Greece. Recognizing both countries’ rich ancient civilizations, he highlighted Greece’s willingness to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, including the establishment of the Greece-China Civilization Mutual Learning Center. He emphasized the importance of mutual learning and advocated for the promotion of harmonious and balanced international relations.

The Greek Prime Minister affirmed Greece’s adherence to the one-China policy and praised China‘s fair stance in international and regional affairs. He expressed Greece’s commitment to intensifying multilateral cooperation with China and becoming a bridge for EU-China cooperation. Mitsotakis assured his willingness to actively contribute to the healthy development of EU-China relations.

The meeting was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, highlighting the significance and importance both nations attach to the visit.

共建“一带一路”，加强合作与文明交流，中国与希腊在希腊总理来华访问期间增进合作与互通互鉴

北京，11月3日（新华社）——希腊总理米佐塔基斯在其访华期间，于11月3日在人民大会堂与中国国家主席习近平会面。双方就双边关系的各个方面进行了讨论，包括共建“一带一路”倡议和文明交流合作等。

习主席强调，中国和希腊是共同建设“一带一路”和推动文明交流的伙伴。习主席肯定了中希两国长达半个世纪以来的健康发展的关系，并表示中国愿与希腊一道努力，坚持战略引领和开放合作，推动中希全面战略伙伴关系在新时代焕发光彩。

习主席强调了互利合作和文明交流的重要性，并赞赏希腊政府对“一带一路”倡议的支持。他表示中国愿加强与希腊在交通、航运、能源、通信、金融等领域的对接，深化合作，拓展绿色经济、数字经济、科技创新等合作机会，推动高质量共建“一带一路”，并推动比雷埃夫斯港 实现长期稳定可持续发展。中国鼓励中国企业在希腊投资兴业，欢迎希腊企业参与中东欧国家合作，同时也欢迎更多优质的希腊产品进入中国市场。中国支持中希两国的人员交流和文化机制，如中希文明互学中心和古代文明论坛，并愿意在教育、文化、科研、旅游和青年等领域加深交流与合作，发挥两国文化遗产的优势，促进文明交流与互鉴，加强国际交流与合作，倡导真实多边主义，为构建人类命运共同体贡献智慧与力量。

习主席指出，今年是中欧建立全面战略伙伴关系20周年。中欧关系事关中国、欧洲人民的福祉，也事关世界和平、稳定与繁荣。中欧关系的健康发展离不开独立、相互尊重和互利合作。中方愿同欧盟一道坚持正确相互理解，聚焦共识，把握正确方向，充分激活各领域互利合作。希望希腊在此方面继续发挥建设性作用。

米佐塔基斯总理表示，希腊人民仍然记得习近平主席于2019年成功对希腊进行的国事访问，自那时以来，希中关系保持了强劲的发展势头。两国的经济合作取得了显著成果，比雷埃夫斯港项目成为双方互利合作的成功范例，造福了两国人民。希腊愿与中国进一步推动高质量共建“一带一路”，挖掘潜力，扩大在航运、清洁能源等领域的互利合作。希腊希望更多的希腊产品进入中国市场，欢迎更多的中国游客前往希腊旅游。希腊和中国都是拥有悠久文明的国家。希腊愿加强与中国的人员交流，深化人文和文化交流，共同运营希中文明互学中心，倡导相互学习与相互学习，推动建立更加和谐和平衡的国际关系。希腊坚定坚持一个中国政策，高度赞赏中国在国际和地区事务中的公正立场，并愿意加深与中国的多边合作。希腊愿成为欧盟与中国合作的桥梁，欧盟和中国可以在平等互相尊重的精神下共同努力，希腊愿继续积极推动欧盟与中国关系的健康发展。

中国外交部长王毅出席了会议，凸显了双方对此次访问的重要性和关注度。

