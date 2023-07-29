President Xi Jinping Opens 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu, China

The 31st Summer Universiade was officially opened with great fanfare in Chengdu, Sichuan Province on the evening of July 28. President Xi Jinping graced the occasion and announced the opening of the prestigious event. Leaders and distinguished guests from all over the world, including Cai Qiting and Xue Xiang, were in attendance.

The opening ceremony took place at the Dong’an Lake Sports Park, where the main stadium was beautifully illuminated. Prior to the ceremony, students from Chengdu performed lively and energetic acts, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. At precisely 19:58, President Xi Jinping, along with his wife Peng Liyuan and the acting chairman of the International University Sports Federation, Eide, made their way to the podium. Their presence was met with an enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The center of the venue featured the cultural symbol of China, the “Sun God Bird,” rotating gracefully amidst twelve golden lights. As fireworks lit up the sky and countdown numbers were displayed, the audience joined in unison to cheer and welcome the official start of the Chengdu Universiade.

The opening ceremony began with the children of Daliang Mountain singing “The National Flag is Beautiful” and a chorus of youths from 56 ethnic groups singing “Ode to the Motherland.” Eight guards of honor then entered the scene, solemnly carrying the national flag of the People’s Republic of China. As the flag slowly rose and the national anthem played, all attendees stood up to pay their respects.

At 20:07, the athlete entrance ceremony commenced as sports delegations from 113 countries and regions entered the stadium through a beautifully decorated pathway. The host Chinese delegation, comprising over 700 individuals, including 411 athletes, received a warm welcome from the audience. President Xi Jinping acknowledged their presence by waving his hands.

Huai Jinpeng, the chairman of the Chengdu Universiade Organizing Committee, delivered a heartfelt speech, extending a warm welcome to all participants and emphasizing the importance of sports in fostering unity and friendship. Aide, the acting chairman of FISU, expressed gratitude to the Chinese government, Sichuan Province, and Chengdu City for creating an exceptional sporting event that exceeds expectations.

At 21:16, the highly anticipated moment arrived as President Xi Jinping announced the official opening of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu. The crowd erupted with excitement as fireworks illuminated the sky and the words “Welcome” in Chinese and English appeared. Eight outstanding young Chinese athletes and volunteer representatives then raised the FISU flag, symbolizing the collaboration between nations in the pursuit of sporting excellence.

The stylistic performance titled “Youth Chasing Dreams” was presented in three parts: “Light of Youth,” “Vigor of Youth,” and “Friendship of Youth.” These captivating performances showcased the determination, vitality, and friendship that sports bring to young individuals.

At 21:40, the main torch lighting ceremony took place, marking the end of a month-long journey for the Universiade torch. The torchbearers, including astronaut Ye Guangfu, made their way to the sacred fire plate, forming a circle and lighting the “Sun God Bird” with their torches. The burning Universiade torch represents the bright aspirations and dreams of college students from around the world.

The opening ceremony culminated with an exuberant rendition of the theme song “Achieving Dreams” by young college students, transforming the stadium into a joyous celebration.

The event was attended by various international dignitaries, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iliana, Mauritanian President Ghazwani, Burundian President Ndayishmiye, Guyana President Ali, and Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili.

The 31st Summer Universiade promises to be a spectacular sporting event, showcasing the talent, dedication, and camaraderie of young athletes from across the globe.

