President Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter to the 3rd Civilization Exchange and Mutual Learning Dialogue and the 1st World Congress of Sinologists: Promoting Progress in Human Civilization

Join hands to promote the progress of human civilization – President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 3rd Civilization Exchange and Mutual Learning Dialogue and the 1st World Congress of Sinologists resonated with the participants

Beijing, July 3rd – The 3rd Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning between Civilizations and the 1st World Congress of Sinologists kicked off on July 3rd at the Central Headquarters of the National Library of China. A congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping was sent to the event. Around 400 Chinese and foreign guests, including political party dignitaries and sinologists from various countries, engaged in lively exchanges and discussions revolving around President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter and China‘s proposition of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Participants noted that President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter emphasized the significance of strengthening exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. It demonstrated China‘s genuine desire to promote the progress of human civilization and foster a community with a shared future for mankind. All parties expressed their willingness to collaborate on implementing the Global Civilization Initiative and jointly paint a new picture of human society’s modernization.

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping pointed out that throughout human history, every nation has created civilizations with distinct characteristics and symbols. Equal exchanges and mutual learning among diverse civilizations provide powerful spiritual guidance for humanity to address contemporary challenges and achieve shared development.

“The importance that President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter places on exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations reflects a profound insight into this crucial issue in modern society,” stated Liu Qiangyan, Deputy Speaker of the Malaysian Democratic Action Party and member of the House of Commons who attended the opening ceremony and listened to the congratulatory letter. He emphasized that true progress lies not in homogenization but in promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. To overcome global challenges collectively and embark on the path of modernization, the diversity of world civilizations and their corresponding development models must be respected.

From participating in the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development held on June 2nd to attending the Dialogue on Civilization Exchange and Mutual Learning and the First World Congress of Sinologists, Fan Di’an, Chairman of the China Artists Association, was deeply moved. He remarked that President Xi Jinping’s thinking on cultural civilization showcases a comprehensive understanding of the profound and long-standing Chinese civilization, as well as its unique contributions to human civilization. It reflects strong cultural confidence. Additionally, the emphasis on promoting global peace and development through exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations aligns with the aspirations of the Chinese people for beauty, harmony, and shared values.

“More than three months after the proposal of the Global Civilization Initiative, China is hosting the third Dialogue on Civilization Exchange and Mutual Learning and the first World Congress of Sinologists. President Xi Jinping’s special congratulatory letter fully demonstrates China‘s determination to promote exchanges and mutual progress among world civilizations,” remarked Xu Li, Vice President of the China International Exchange Association. Xu highlighted the unprecedented changes faced by the world today and the emergence of various global challenges. He stressed that only through candid exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and countries can the wisdom of each civilization be fully unleashed to contribute to solving today’s difficulties and challenges.

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter stated that China is willing to collaborate with all parties to promote common human values such as peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom. The goal is to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, transcend barriers between civilizations through exchanges, transcend conflicts among civilizations through mutual learning, and surpass civilization superiority with civilization tolerance. The aim is to work together to promote the progress of human civilization.

The concept of the common value of all mankind was first proposed at the general debate of the 70th UN General Assembly in September 2015. In March 2023, the Global Civilization Initiative was formally proposed during the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and political parties worldwide. Since then, President Xi Jinping has continuously enriched and developed China‘s civilization concept, offering Chinese wisdom and solutions for the prosperity of the world‘s civilizations and sustainable development of human civilization.

“There is no civilization in the world that is superior to others. Indulging in the theory of civilization superiority will inevitably lead to conflicts,” remarked Sarangi, National Executive Secretary of the Central African Republic’s Solidarity Movement and Speaker of the National Assembly. He commended President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on the view that civilization exchange transcends civilization barriers, civilization learning transcends civilization conflicts, and civilization tolerance surpasses civilization superiority. The audience erupted into applause in agreement with President Xi Jinping’s views at the ceremony.

Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping for his tremendous attention and strong support for exchanges and mutual learning among world civilizations. He stated, “I strongly agree with President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative, which shares many similarities with the work of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.” He believed that this initiative will greatly promote understanding and dialogue among different civilizations.

Former Spanish Prime Minister Zapatero, in a video speech, emphasized China‘s pivotal role in international affairs past and present. He highlighted the significance of the Global Civilization Initiative, emphasizing that the destiny of mankind is shared by all nations and countries. Only through unity can human progress be achieved. By respecting all civilizations, they can collectively build a human civilization marked by understanding and peace.

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping expressed his sincere hope that sinologists from around the world, as messengers of Chinese and foreign civilizations, will make greater efforts to communicate Chinese and foreign cultures and enhance understanding, friendship, and cooperation.

“Chinese state leaders attach great importance to the work of sinologists, which is of great significance to us,” stated Mark Lin, recipient of the Chinese Government Friendship Award and fellow of the Australian Commonwealth College of the Humanities. With over half a century of research in sinology, Lin remarked that Chinese civilization is remarkable, deserving of in-depth understanding. He further emphasized China‘s remarkable achievements in modernization over the past few decades, highlighting the valuable wisdom displayed and its relevance for other countries.

Professor Rodionov of St. Petersburg State University in Russia, deeply moved by President Xi Jinping’s encouraging words to sinologists worldwide, shared his perspective. He has dedicated himself to the translation and publication of modern and contemporary Chinese literature in recent years and has gained much from cultural exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations. He emphasized that learning Chinese and studying China is not just a profession for sinologists but also a sacred mission. He pledged to continue promoting mutual understanding between the Chinese and Russian people, being a positive “ambassador of Chinese and foreign civilizations.”

Liu Chengyong, curator of the China National Edition Museum, stated, “As the national edition resource pool and the Chinese cultural seed gene bank, the China National Edition Museum will continue to strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation with sinologists from various countries, guided by the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter. We will promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and contribute even more to the progress of human civilization.”

