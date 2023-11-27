President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the World Congress of China Studies and Shanghai Forum triggered a warm response_Guangming.com

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the World Congress of China Studies and Shanghai Forum has sparked a warm and enthusiastic response among experts and scholars from various countries attending the conference. In his letter, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of China Studies research in understanding both historical and contemporary China. He highlighted the need for experts and scholars to serve as ambassadors to integrate Chinese and foreign civilizations and promote cultural exchange and mutual learning.

Ayub Saltashi, director of the Chinese Department of Istanbul University, expressed his deep appreciation for the rich history and culture of Chinese civilization, emphasizing the need to understand Chinese civilization in order to comprehend Asian civilization as a whole. Shen Guilong, director of the Institute of World China Studies at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, echoed President Xi Jinping’s remarks, emphasizing the modern relevance of China studies and its focus on contemporary Chinese development.

Former Romanian Prime Minister Adrian Nastase and German Sinologist Shi Hanwei also praised President Xi Jinping’s message, highlighting the significance of China’s cultural heritage in shaping its identity and potential for international cooperation and mutual learning.

President Xi Jinping’s call for experts and scholars to integrate Chinese and foreign civilizations and inject ideological and cultural power into the prosperous garden of world civilizations has been met with excitement and inspiration. Former Prime Minister of Lesotho, Mukezi Majoro, emphasized the importance of understanding China’s role in the world, while Badawi, Director of the Chinese Department of the University of Khartoum, expressed his commitment to promoting better understanding and communication through translation work.

The impact of President Xi Jinping’s letter also resonated with the academic community, as Professor Lin Yan of Fujian Normal University highlighted its role in deepening the leading role of Sinology in China and the world’s thought and culture now and in the future.

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter has undoubtedly ignited a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding among experts and scholars, further enriching the global discourse on China Studies and cultural exchange.

