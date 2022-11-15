





Facing the Challenges of the Times and Promoting Global Development through Unity and Cooperation——President Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first phase of the 17th G20 Summit triggered enthusiastic international responses

On November 15 local time, the 17th G20 Summit was held in Bali, Indonesia. President Xi Jinping attended and delivered an important speech entitled “Jointly Meeting the Challenges of the Times and Building a Bright Future”.

President Xi Jinping’s speech aroused enthusiastic repercussions in the international community. People from many countries said that President Xi Jinping put forward a series of important propositions based on the present and the long-term, and provided Chinese solutions to solve major practical problems in global development and to deal with common challenges faced by mankind. A bright future injects strong impetus, demonstrating China‘s responsibility as a major country.

Provide Chinese solutions to solve development problems

In his speech, President Xi Jinping pointed out that the world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. This is a change of the world, a change of the times, and a change of history. Economic globalization is facing headwinds, and the world economy faces the risk of recession. Everyone has a hard time, and developing countries are the first to bear the brunt. We are paying more attention than ever to development issues. People from many countries pointed out that President Xi Jinping’s propositions of “promoting more inclusive global development”, “promoting more inclusive global development” and “promoting more resilient global development” are very timely and important, and they will effectively promote the resolution of global development problems .

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez said that China has always been a stabilizing force in the international order. At the summit, President Xi Jinping advocated solidarity and cooperation to tackle global challenges and promote more inclusive global development. He fully agrees.

“President Xi Jinping’s speech focuses on the long-term goals and practical needs of global common development, and proposes plans for future global development.” Selcuk Cholakoglu, director of the Asia-Pacific Research Center of Turkey, said that President Xi Jinping’s three propositions on promoting global development are very important. Timely and important. He said that inflation, rising energy and food prices, supply chain disruptions and other issues have brought challenges to global development, and developing countries have suffered greater losses. Promoting more inclusive, more inclusive, and more resilient global development provides a Chinese solution to solving global development problems and promoting the common development of all countries.

Keith Bennett, vice chairman of the British 48 Group Club, who has long been concerned about China‘s development, believes that President Xi Jinping’s three proposals for promoting global development have injected impetus into promoting global sustainable development. Bennett spoke highly of President Xi Jinping’s proposition of “adhering to development first, putting the people at the center, always thinking about the difficulties of developing countries, and taking care of the concerns of developing countries”. He pointed out that as the largest developing country in the world, China has historically solved the problem of absolute poverty, played an increasingly important role in the development of renewable energy and electric vehicles, and made important contributions to the realization of sustainable development goals.

In his speech, President Xi Jinping put forward such propositions as “promoting more inclusive global development” and “modernization is not the privilege of any country”, which impressed Gabriel Claus, an analyst at the Institute of Race Relations, a South African think tank. He believes that these propositions are of great practical significance to African countries. In his view, China has made great development achievements, and China‘s experience in poverty alleviation is especially worth learning. The global development initiative put forward by China has provided African countries with important solutions and realization paths to solve development problems.

In his speech, President Xi Jinping pointed out that China supports the African Union to join the G20, which encouraged Kenyan international affairs scholar Cavens Adhir. He said that this proposition aims to increase concern for developing countries and enhance the voice of developing countries in the multilateral system. He also pointed out that the new crown epidemic has been repeatedly delayed and the world economy is facing the risk of recession. Against this background, “China has always been at the forefront in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and helping developing countries achieve economic development.”

Instill momentum to join hands to tackle common challenges

President Xi Jinping pointed out that at present, the COVID-19 epidemic is repeatedly delayed, the world economy is more vulnerable, the geopolitical situation is tense, global governance is severely lacking, and multiple crises such as food and energy are superimposed, and human development is facing major challenges. Global trade, digital economy, green transformation, and anti-corruption are important factors that promote global development. We should continue to maintain the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, actively promote the reform of the World Trade Organization, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and promote the building of an open world economy.

“President Xi Jinping clearly pointed out the major challenges facing human development at present, and all countries in the world need to think about how to build consensus and jointly find solutions.” Bambang Suryono, chairman of the Indonesian think tank Asia Innovation Research Center, said.

He spoke highly of President Xi Jinping’s proposition of “resolutely opposing the politicization, instrumentalization, and weaponization of food and energy issues.” He said that food and energy are not only commodities, but also necessities of human life. At present, global food and energy prices continue to rise, and the risk of supply shortages is emerging. Countries should resolve problems and conflicts through dialogue, consultation, and coordination.

Yu Shougeun, president of the Korea-China Global Association, expressed deep agreement with President Xi Jinping’s proposition that “all parties should continue to deepen international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic”. He said that at present, the new crown epidemic is far from over, and solidarity and cooperation should become the “key words” of the international community’s fight against the epidemic. China has made great efforts to provide anti-epidemic resource support to developing countries, and is actively committed to promoting the fair and reasonable distribution of global vaccines. The international community should work together to promote cooperation in vaccines, therapeutic drugs, etc., and improve the accessibility and affordability of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic and therapeutic methods in developing countries.

President Xi Jinping’s proposals on addressing the challenge of climate change and transitioning to green and low-carbon development are of particular concern to French China expert and writer Léa Bessie. Currently, challenges in these areas are becoming more complex, especially for developing countries, she said.

Bessie has visited China many times and conducted in-depth research on China‘s economic and social development. She believes that China has made great progress in the development of green energy, and other countries can cooperate with China to jointly explore new paths for green energy development.

“President Xi Jinping’s proposals will help the world build consensus and work together to implement the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” According to Alan Ginger, President of the Australian Institute of International Affairs, it is very important to achieve sustainable global economic development. In addition to the tense geopolitical situation, the deeper challenges the world faces come from climate change, environmental protection and other aspects. It is very important for the members of the G20 and the vast number of developing countries to effectively deal with issues in the fields of energy and health.

Volker Chapke, honorary chairman of the Berlin-Prussian Association, said that President Xi Jinping put forward important proposals on addressing climate change and other global challenges at this summit. He pointed out that China has been exchanging ideas with the world and providing opportunities for the world. The cooperation between China and other countries under the framework of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” is a good example.

Capke said that China‘s development has benefited the whole world, which is why many German companies are actively exploring the Chinese market. In an open world, where the interests of all countries are intertwined, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the only feasible ways to deal with common challenges, and this is exactly what China has been committed to achieving.

Indian economist and secretary-general of the India-China Economic and Cultural Promotion Association Mohammad Sakib very much agrees with President Xi Jinping’s statement that human development is facing major challenges, and believes that the current geopolitical tensions, world economic difficulties and other factors have caused serious pressure on the multilateral governance system Therefore, maintaining multilateralism and strengthening cooperation is the only feasible way for the international community to tide over the difficulties together.

Building consensus for unity and cooperation to create a better future

President Xi Jinping pointed out that unity is strength and division leads nowhere. All countries should establish a sense of community with a shared future for mankind, advocate peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, let unity replace division, cooperation replace confrontation, and tolerance replace exclusivity, and jointly solve the problem of “what happened to the world, what should we do”, and overcome difficulties together. Create a better future.

“China will continue to be committed to promoting world peace and development, and join hands with other countries to meet challenges and build a better world.” This is the outstanding feeling of visiting professor Saizono Temple of East Japan International University after studying President Xi Jinping’s speech.

He said that at present, mankind is facing various challenges such as the rise of unilateralism, climate change, and the spread of the epidemic, which require the concerted efforts of the international community to solve them. In this context, President Xi Jinping emphasized that “together in the same boat” and “let unity replace division” are in line with the common interests of the international community. It is of great significance for countries to jointly discuss major plans at this summit. As a big economy, a big trade country, a big foreign exchange reserve country, and an important market in the world, China will play a huge role. The world expects China to continue to contribute to the recovery of the world economy through continuous development.

Evandro Carvalho, a professor at the Vargas Foundation in Brazil and a well-known expert on China, agreed with President Xi Jinping’s statement that “the G20 should adhere to the original intention of unity and cooperation, inherit the spirit of solidarity, and adhere to the principle of consensus through consultation.” He said that the G20 includes major developed economies and emerging market economies, and is a platform for dialogue between developing and developed countries. The role of the G20 in discussing major international affairs and solving global problems is increasing, which shows that “people are increasingly aware of the importance of strengthening solidarity and cooperation and emphasizing the importance of genuine multilateralism.”

Carvalho said that China focuses on solving problems from a more global and inclusive perspective, advocates mutual benefit and win-win results, seeks cooperation with all parties, actively participates in cooperation mechanisms such as the G20, and is trusted by the international community.

Victoria Panova, vice president of the Russian Higher Economic University, has long been committed to the exchange of professionals in multilateral mechanisms such as the G20 and APEC. She believes that the world is currently facing various risks and challenges, and developing countries bear the brunt. President Xi Jinping’s proposals on global development reflect the important concerns of developing countries. “Every country has the right to equal development. We look forward to deepening cooperation among G20 members in areas such as medical care, digitalization, food and energy security, and jointly promoting the establishment of a more just and equitable global governance system.”

Hwang Jae-ho, president of the Korea Institute for Global Strategic Cooperation, pointed out that only solidarity, cooperation and joint development are the correct direction to overcome the crisis. He pointed out that China‘s global development initiative and global security initiative are in line with the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind. They focus on improving the well-being of all mankind, are committed to promoting the common development and progress of all countries, and create a safe and stable regional and international environment. Inject more certainty into the changing world.

“The important proposals put forward by President Xi Jinping will trigger in-depth thinking by all countries, and then promote the resolution of many major challenges facing the world.” said Ibrahim Al-Wahhaib, a professor at King Saud University. He pointed out that China has always been committed to promoting the solidarity and cooperation of the G20 and the international community, and has made solid and effective efforts to this end. The global development initiatives and global security initiatives proposed by China are of great significance. The world expects China to maintain We will continue to make greater contributions to world peace and the promotion of global development.

(Story by Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 15)




