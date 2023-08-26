President Xi Jinping’s Keynote Speech at China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue Ignites Enthusiastic Responses in Africa

President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue, titled “Jointly Advancing Modernization and Creating a Brighter Future for China and Africa,” has garnered enthusiastic responses in Africa. In his speech, President Xi Jinping emphasized the policy concept of sincerity, affinity, and sincerity towards Africa, which has resulted in the strengthening of China-Africa relations and the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Africans from various fields have praised President Xi Jinping’s speech and the measures taken by China to help Africa’s integration and modernization. Osvaldo Mboko, a professor at the Technical University of Angola, expressed his appreciation for China‘s assistance in Angola’s development. Joseph Shihama, an independent economic analyst in Namibia, highlighted the mutual support and friendship between Africa and China. Humphrey Moshi, director of the Center for China Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, acknowledged the positive results of Africa-China cooperation in various fields.

The achievements of China-Africa cooperation over the past decade have had a significant impact on Africa’s development. Nasser Bushiba, president of the Morocco-Africa-China Cooperation and Development Association, commended China‘s major measures, such as the “Ten Major Cooperation Plans,” the “Eight Major Actions,” and the “Nine Projects,” which have provided development assistance to Africa. The official operation of the Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has played a significant role in the transportation industry and economic prosperity of the Horn of Africa region.

President Xi Jinping emphasized Africa’s right to choose its own development path and proposed three measures to support African integration and modernization. Nasser Bushiba agreed with President Xi Jinping’s discussion on the road to modernization and highlighted the initiative to support Africa’s industrialization. Benjamin Akufo, executive editor of Ghana’s “Insight News,” stressed the importance of accelerating the modernization of agriculture. Dennis Munene, Executive Director of the China-Africa Center of the Kenya-Africa Policy Research Institute, welcomed the China-Africa Talent Training Cooperation Plan, which will benefit young Africans and contribute to Africa’s modernization.

China‘s modernization and high-quality development experience have inspired African countries. President Xi Jinping’s speech outlined a blueprint for solidarity and cooperation between Africa and China, which is expected to deepen cooperation in digitalization, high-tech, and other aspects. Africans have recognized China as a true partner and friend, and they believe that China will continue to support African countries in pursuing their own development paths and contribute to African integration and modernization.

The enthusiastic responses from Africans to President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue demonstrate the positive impact of China-Africa cooperation and the strong bond between the two regions.

