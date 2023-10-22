President Xi Jinping’s Keynote Speech at the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum: Uniting and Inspiring Development Momentum

Gathering unity and consensus to inject development momentum – President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum continues to resonate globally

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, President Xi Jinping reviewed the historic achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative over the past 10 years. He emphasized the successful experiences and announced China‘s eight actions to support the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative. The speech clarified a new direction, opened up a new vision, and injected new impetus into the initiative.

President Xi Jinping’s speeches have garnered widespread resonance in the international community. Overseas public opinion and people believe that these speeches build unity and consensus and inspire strength for progress. The summit forum itself has achieved fruitful results, reflecting the great appeal and global influence of jointly building the “Belt and Road”. As the initiative enters a new stage of high-quality development, it is expected to make new and important contributions to promoting world economic growth and global common development.

The international consensus on jointly building the “Belt and Road” continues to strengthen. Representatives from various countries and international organizations have expressed their support for the initiative. They believe that its success lies in advocating unity, cooperation, openness, and win-win scenarios. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has shown its attractiveness and cohesion, leading to an increasing number of countries joining the initiative. This reflects both its expanding appeal and its openness and inclusiveness.

Experts and officials from different countries have praised the initiative for promoting world connectivity, improving economic operation efficiency, and benefiting participating countries. It has also made significant contributions to poverty reduction and development globally. The principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits has gained international support and recognition. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has received positive responses worldwide due to its focus on the docking with national development strategies, promoting openness, inclusiveness, and sharing opportunities.

Countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative have witnessed tangible results over the past decade. From improved infrastructure to increased cultural exchanges, the initiative has brought benefits without interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. This cooperative mindset has been deeply welcomed, especially in global South countries, including Latin American nations.

The Belt and Road Initiative’s successful first decade has paved the way for a new golden decade. International cooperation in building the initiative has remained true to its original aspirations, fostering collaboration and flourishing together. Major projects under the initiative have taken root in various countries, supporting development and improving lives. The initiative has brought convenience and comfort to people across the globe.

Over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road Initiative has effectively promoted the flow of goods, capital, technology, and personnel worldwide. This has resulted in a global interconnected network covering land, sea, space, and the Internet. The people and project builders involved in the initiative have witnessed the positive impact of their efforts. Projects like the reconstruction and expansion of the Keffi to Makurdi Highway in Nigeria and the construction of the Georgia North-South Highway Tunnel have greatly improved transportation and people’s lives.

The Belt and Road Initiative’s fruitful results have brought continuous positive energy to the world. As it enters its next stage of development, the initiative will continue to strengthen unity and consensus, inject momentum into global development, and promote common prosperity.

