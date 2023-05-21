President Xi Jinping’s Keynote Speech at the China-Central Asia Summit Provides Action Guidelines for Building a Closer China-Central Asia Community with a Shared Future- China Daily

Original title: Hand in hand to welcome a better tomorrow—President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the China-Central Asia Summit provides action guidelines for building a closer China-Central Asia community of destiny

This is a landmark diplomatic event –

On the morning of May 19th, Xi’an International Conference Center. In front of the huge mural of “Qin Ling Xin Hui”, President Xi Jinping took a group photo with the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries.

“Let us work hand in hand, work together, actively promote common development, common prosperity, and common prosperity, and jointly welcome a better tomorrow for the six countries!”

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the China-Central Asia Summit, starting from the overall pattern of building a China-Central Asia community with a shared future, drawing a new blueprint for China-Central Asia cooperation, and presenting a broad prospect of mutual benefit and a shared future.

On the morning of May 19, President Xi Jinping presided over the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, and delivered a keynote speech entitled “Building a China-Central Asia Community of Shared Future with Mutual Help, Common Development, Universal Security, and Generations of Friendship”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Jingwen

Against the backdrop of accelerated changes in the past century, President Xi Jinping’s important speech focuses on the general trend of the times and reflects the people’s expectations of friendship from generation to generation.

Building a Model of Cooperation——Opening a New Era of China-Central Asia Relations

On the 19th, the Xi’an International Conference Center was full of VIP guests and attracted much attention.

“Today we gather in Xi’an to continue the millennium friendship and open up a new future, which is of great significance.” President Xi Jinping clearly stated the significance of the summit.

This is the exterior scene of the China-Central Asia Summit Press Center taken on May 16.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bowen

As China‘s first major home multilateral diplomatic event this year, the holding of the China-Central Asia Summit has set a new milestone in the history of China-Central Asia relations.

Speaking of President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang pointed out that this is the first time since the new era that China’s top leader has fully, centrally and systematically explained the foreign policy towards Central Asia to the international community, which has been highly praised by the heads of Central Asian countries. Approval and enthusiastic response provide fundamental guidelines and action guidelines for building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

Xi’an, the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road; Central Asia, the place where the “Belt and Road” initiative was initiated. History, reality and future are intertwined here, painting a grand picture of cooperation between China and Central Asia from generation to generation.

The Chang’an Tower in the Chan-Ba Ecological District of Xi’an (photo taken on April 16, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

“The relations between China and Central Asian countries have profound historical origins, extensive practical needs, and a solid foundation of public opinion, and they are full of vigor and vitality in the new era.” President Xi Jinping reviewed history, looked forward to reality, and guided the future.

Lu Shanbing, dean of the Silk Road Research Institute of Northwest University, said that President Xi Jinping quoted Li Bai’s poem “Chang’an restores hand in hand, and then pays attention to a thousand pieces of gold” in his speech, vividly expounding the long history and bright future of friendly exchanges between China and Central Asia.

Moving forward in a century of changes, the trend of China‘s relations with Central Asia has attracted much attention.

At present, changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways. What kind of Central Asia to build and how to promote the relations between China and Central Asian countries are related to the peace and stability of the region and the world.

The world needs a stable Central Asia; the world needs a prosperous Central Asia; the world needs a harmonious Central Asia; claims”.

Li Yongquan, director of the Institute of Eurasian Social Development of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said that President Xi Jinping’s speech demonstrates China‘s unswerving concept of peaceful development. To develop relations with Central Asia, China has been based on mutual respect and trust from the very beginning, not engaging in zero-sum games and the law of the jungle, creating a new model of cooperation and win-win, and building a big family of harmonious coexistence.

Mutual respect, good-neighborliness, solidarity, mutual benefit and win-win results – since the establishment of diplomatic relations 31 years ago, it is precisely this “success code” of friendly exchanges that has enabled China‘s relations with Central Asian countries to change from good-neighborly friendship to strategic partnership and then to a community of shared future. It has become a model for building a new type of international relations and has made new contributions to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The new mechanism opens a new era, and the new starting point creates new glories.

This is the Xi’an Bell Tower taken on May 15.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bowen

“Today, the first China-Central Asia Summit is held in Xi’an, the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road, which will surely open up a new era of relations between Central Asia and China and open up broad prospects for future cooperation.” Turkmenistan President Berdymukhamedov His words express the common aspiration of the Central Asian heads of state attending the meeting.

Take the right path in the world——pointing out the path for building a China-Central Asia community with a shared future

The summit set up pillars and comprehensive arrangements for the China-Central Asia mechanism. Countries agreed to take this summit as an opportunity to formally establish the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting Mechanism, which will be held every two years. The establishment of the new mechanism has injected strong impetus into building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

Focusing on the fundamental interests and bright future of the people of all countries, President Xi Jinping put forward “four insistences” on building a China-Central Asia community with a shared future in his speech:

Insist on watching and helping each other – work together to build a community of mutual help, solidarity and mutual trust;

Adhere to common development – work together to build a community of win-win cooperation and mutual achievement;

Adhere to universal security – work together to build a community away from conflict and forever in peace;

Adhere to friendship from generation to generation—to build a community of mutual understanding and friendship, and one heart and one mind.

According to Timur Kuvatov, the director of the “Kazakhstan Today” news agency, the heads of state of China and the five Central Asian countries gathered at the summit to plan for future development. President Xi Jinping’s speech further pointed out the building of a closer China ——The practical path of the Central Asian Community of Destiny.

Facing a world full of uncertainties, only by helping each other in the same boat can we make steady and long-term progress.

In the “Four Persistences”, insist on watching and helping each other to build a solid foundation for cooperation——

“We need to deepen strategic mutual trust, and always give each other clear and strong support on issues related to core interests such as sovereignty, independence, national dignity, and long-term development, and work together to build a community of mutual support, solidarity, and mutual trust.” President Xi Jinping said firmly.

President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan said that the series of initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping have injected new impetus into the implementation of the UN’s sustainable development goals. As long as we work together and form synergy, we will surely make important contributions to the prosperity and development of the region and the world.

In the “Four Persistences”, the implementation of the three major initiatives brings together cooperation forces——

In his speech, President Xi Jinping set out to implement global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives, and provided fundamental guidelines for building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

Tang Paradise in Xi’an (taken on April 25, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

China‘s initiative has attracted a large number of responders. President Tokayev of Kazakhstan said that under the current complex international situation, the three major initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping are of great significance. stability and development.

To implement the global development initiative, President Xi Jinping proposed in his speech to continue to be at the forefront of cooperation in jointly building the “Belt and Road”.

“The ‘Belt and Road’ initiative takes the interests of all parties into consideration and is committed to aligning with the development strategies of various countries, which has effectively promoted the economic and social development of Central Asian countries.” Azamat Sheitov, an expert at Uzbekistan University of World Economics and Diplomacy explain.

Ding Xiaoxing, director of the Eurasian Institute of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, said that by implementing a series of initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, the construction of a China-Central Asia community of shared future will surely have a positive demonstration effect in promoting the building of a community of shared future for mankind and a new type of international relations. .

Welcoming a bright future together——drawing a beautiful blueprint for win-win cooperation

Drawing a new blueprint for China-Central Asia cooperation, China is both an advocate and an activist.

Strengthen mechanism construction, expand economic and trade relations, deepen connectivity, expand energy cooperation, promote green innovation, enhance development capabilities, strengthen dialogue among civilizations, and maintain regional peace——President Xi Jinping put forward “eight-point suggestions” to show China with unprecedented practical measures Take charge.

Among the “eight-point proposals”, specific measures were further implemented in the “China-Central Asia Summit Xi’an Declaration” adopted by the summit, and refined into 54 major cooperation consensuses and initiatives in the “China-Central Asia Summit Outcome List” , 19 multilateral cooperation platforms initiated by China and 9 multilateral cooperation documents.

“These proposals highlight the word ‘substantial’, which shows that the cooperation mechanism between China and Central Asia is not just a concept, but a concrete action that goes deep and down to earth, and shows that China‘s own development will inject more certainty into regional peace and development. Determination and willingness.” Li Yongquan said.

With the platform as a bridge, we will continue to consolidate the cornerstone of mutual trust——

On the afternoon of the 19th, the China-Central Asia Entrepreneurs Committee was established, marking a new level of business cooperation under the framework of the China-Central Asia mechanism.

“The establishment of the committee has built a new platform for dialogue and cooperation for the business circles of all parties, which will help to give full play to the potential of all parties, integrate powerful resources, and open up huge cooperation prospects for Central Asia and China.” Commercial Representative of Turkmenistan Embassy in China Bytrov said.

Use cooperation as a bridge to gather the consensus of prosperity and development——

In his speech, President Xi Jinping put forward a series of practical measures for all-round cooperation between China and Central Asia. The determination and intensity are unprecedented.

On May 18, the first international flight from Xi’an to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, was launched, achieving full coverage of passenger routes from Xi’an to five Central Asian countries.

The inaugural ceremony of the Xi’an-Ashgabat/Dushanbe international regular flight was held in Xi’an (photographed on May 13).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shao Rui

Gurshada Urazalieva, an independent Uzbek analyst, said that connecting Xi’an to cities in Central Asian countries is of great significance, which will promote economic and trade exchanges between China and Central Asian countries, and further promote tourism development and cultural exchanges.

“We always welcome entrepreneurs from all over the world to invest and start businesses.” President Rahmon of Tajikistan said that in the face of common threats and challenges, we should deepen the practical cooperation between Central Asia and China, especially in the areas of industry, energy, trade, etc. Cooperation in a wide range of fields will inject continuous vitality into regional economic development and create more jobs.

With the dream as a bridge, strengthen the confidence to move forward side by side——

On the new journey in the new era, China is comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

Tourists visit Xi’an City Wall Scenic Area (photographed on April 30). Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zou Jingyi)

“We are willing to strengthen exchanges with Central Asian countries in modernization concepts and practices, promote the docking of development strategies, create more opportunities for cooperation, and work together to promote the modernization process of the six countries.” President Xi Jinping’s speech demonstrated that China‘s new development provides new opportunities for the world resolve and act.

Outside the Xi’an International Conference Center, in the past, the land of Chang’an came from the east, and the surging Bahe River rushed forward.

The Xi’an International Conference Center located in the Chanba Ecological District of Xi’an (photo taken on April 16, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

Starting from Xi’an again, China and Central Asian countries will ride the boat of cooperation and sail the sails of the times, and will surely brave the wind and waves and move forward courageously on the new voyage of building a community with a shared future.

