Join Hands Towards a Development Community and Create a Bright and Prosperous Future——President Xi Jinping’s important speech at the “BRICS+” Leaders’ Dialogue has aroused strong sympathy from people from many countries

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 25th – President Xi Jinping delivered a speech titled “Working Together to Build a Community of Development” at the dialogue meeting between leaders of BRICS countries, African countries, and other emerging markets and developing countries in Johannesburg on August 24. The speech has received high praise and strong resonance from people from many countries.

President Xi Jinping’s speech has pushed the international community to focus on development issues, build a global development partnership, and promote the joint development of the community. This has demonstrated China‘s responsibility as a major country. The speech highlights China‘s focus on the common interests of the international community and its commitment to creating a safe and stable international environment for common development.

People from various countries have spoken highly of President Xi Jinping’s profound exposition on the cause of global development in his speech. Ancitos Mwansa, a scholar from Mulungushi University in Zambia, believes that President Xi Jinping’s discussion on the status quo and challenges of global development is very profound. He emphasizes the importance of increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance and strengthening solidarity and cooperation among developing countries.

Viron Phetchaon Paddy, director of the Thailand-China “Belt and Road” Research Center, highlights the urgency of development needs in developing countries and the importance of hearing the voices of these countries in global governance. The initiatives proposed by China, such as the “Belt and Road,” promote connectivity and bring prosperity to countries along the route, helping developing countries integrate into the global governance structure.

Melakou Mulualem, a senior researcher at the Ethiopian Institute of Strategic Affairs, commends China‘s adherence to genuine multilateralism and its contributions to promoting South-South cooperation. He emphasizes the importance of China‘s development assistance in reducing poverty and improving people’s livelihood in developing countries.

Alexey Kuprianov, an expert at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, highlights the growing attention to cooperation in dealing with global challenges. He emphasizes the importance of China‘s global development initiatives and its support for other developing countries in improving their social well-being and international status.

Luis Del Garro, director of academic research at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Development of Emerging Economies in Venezuela, emphasizes the direct impact of development in developing countries on global peace and stability. He calls for countries to work together to build a global development partnership and address the challenges facing global development.

President Xi Jinping’s speech also highlighted China‘s commitment to promoting common development and its support for developing countries. Last year, China held the first high-level dialogue on global development and launched a series of development cooperation measures. These actions reflect China‘s earnest fulfillment of its commitment to promoting international cooperation and sustainable development.

People from various countries have expressed their gratitude for China‘s contributions to their respective countries. Senator Sana Jamali of Pakistan spoke deeply about China‘s assistance in various fields, which has played an important role in promoting high-quality development and enhancing development resilience in Pakistan. Eduardo Zilli, a researcher in international politics at the Autonomous University of Mexico City, emphasizes the close connection between China‘s development and the development of the vast number of developing countries. Ronnie Lins, director of the Brazilian Center for China Studies, commends China‘s people-centered concept and its determination to promote the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

China‘s global development initiatives have also injected strong impetus into sustainable development in Africa. President Xi Jinping reiterated China‘s commitment as a reliable friend of Africa and its continuous support for Africa’s development. China has provided a large amount of development assistance to Africa and participated in various infrastructure projects. This has brought valuable opportunities for African countries and contributed to their sustainable development.

President Xi Jinping’s speech at the “BRICS+” Leaders’ Dialogue has resonated with people from various countries. They appreciate China‘s focus on development issues, its commitment to international cooperation, and its contributions to global development. China‘s global development initiatives and support for developing countries have provided a roadmap for creating a bright and prosperous future for all.

